Senior Advocate Oba Maduabuchi says the fresh suit against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2027 ambition is an “abuse of court process"

He insists that a competent court in Yenagoa has already ruled on Jonathan’s eligibility, and that judgment remains binding since it was never appealed

Maduabuchi maintains that the 2018 constitutional amendment restricting two presidential oaths cannot apply retroactively to Jonathan’s case

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Oba Maduabuchi, has faulted the recent lawsuit challenging former President Goodluck Jonathan’s eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election, describing it as an abuse of court process.

Speaking on The Morning Show on Arise TV, Maduabuchi said the issue of Jonathan’s eligibility had long been decided by a competent court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and questioned why another suit was being entertained on the same subject in Abuja.

“Let me start by saying that that suit in the Federal High Court, Abuja, is an abuse of court process,” he said.

“An abuse of court process is when you want to relitigate a case or an issue that has already been settled by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

The senior lawyer recalled that the Yenagoa division of the Federal High Court had ruled that Jonathan was qualified to contest, adding that since no appeal had been filed against that judgment, it remains binding. He said the fresh action before the Abuja court amounted to a deliberate attempt to reopen a matter that had already been resolved.

“The issue of the qualification or non-qualification of Dr Goodluck Jonathan has been settled by the court in Yenagoa. Nobody has taken that issue on appeal. And until that judgment is set aside, it remains what the law is, and anybody who decides that he wants to take it to a court of coordinate jurisdiction is simply abusing the process of the court and is a busybody,” Maduabuchi stated.

He explained that the key question lies in the state of the law at the time Jonathan held office, not in the amendments introduced later.

“But what controls a given situation is the position of the law when the act in issue was done. What was the position of the law in 2011?” he asked.

