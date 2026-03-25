NMDPRA licenses six firms to import petrol, enhancing market stability amid reduced foreign dependency

Dangote Refinery currently supplies 92% of Nigeria's fuel, significantly impacting local supply dynamics

Experts believe new importers will improve distribution flexibility and help moderate petrol pricing in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

After initial denials, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has unveiled six fuel marketers licensed to import petrol into Nigeria.

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that the Nigerian government, through the NMDPRA, suspended petrol imports as Dangote Refinery reportedly supplied 92% of Nigeria’s fuel consumption in February 2026.

Amid threats of full export by Dangote Refinery, Nigeria names six importers to bring in petrol. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Full list of approved petrol importers

The NMDPRA named Pinnacle, AYM Shafa, Matrix, Rano, and NIPCO as the firms approved to import petrol into the country.

The move clarifies the regulator’s move to support stability in the downstream market.

The disclosure follows an initial decision by NMDPRA to give import licences to selected marketers, with each expected to import about 30,000 metric tonnes of petrol.

The latest move is the consolidation of that move.

Dangote Refinery supplies 92% of fuel consumption

According to a report by PetroleumPriceNG, the approval came amid a shift in Nigeria’s supply dynamics, with the 650,000 bpd-capacity Dangote Refinery accounting for a majority share of the domestic supply consumed in the country.

According to industry data, in February, local refining volumes outweighed imports, showing reduced dependence on foreign supply.

Marketers say that the introduction of additional importers will provide alternative supply chains and improve distribution flexibility, especially during periods of price volatility caused by global crude movements.

Experts say the measure aligns with plans to maintain supply continuity while the country moves toward domestic refining capacity.

They say a combination of local production and controlled imports could help moderate pricing and support market stability.

Petrol landing cost crashes below Dangote’s rate

Legit.ng previously reported that the landing cost of petrol fell below Dangote Refinery’s price by about N94 per litre.

The Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) noted in its bulletin that the landing cost of PMS is far cheaper than locally refined products, which stood at N1,285 per litre at the Dangote Refinery.

“The move by NMDPRA is commendable. It will cushion the rising petrol prices nationwide, especially as the Middle East tensions have continued to create volatility in the market,” Osas Igho, a financial analyst, told Legit.ng.

Dangote Refinery threatens to stop fuel sales in Nigeria amid import license dispute. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Dangote threatens full export over import licence Dispute

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s fragile fuel supply outlook has come under renewed pressure as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery considers exporting all its refined products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

The move, if implemented, could tighten domestic supply and revive fears of fuel scarcity across the country.

Sources within the 650,000-barrels-per-day facility in Lekki, Lagos, say the option is being weighed in response to the continued issuance of petrol import licences, despite official claims to the contrary

Source: Legit.ng