A British Airways flight from London to Abuja was diverted to Barcelona after retired Air Vice Marshal Osita Obierika died mid-air

The distinguished Nigerian officer was returning from cancer treatment in the UK when the medical emergency occurred

His passing has drawn tributes from military and academic circles, where he remained active long after retirement

The sudden death of retired Air Vice Marshal Osita Obierika aboard a British Airways flight from London to Abuja has drawn widespread attention and tributes.

Here are key facts about the distinguished Nigerian military officer and the circumstances surrounding his final journey.

1. Prof. Osita Obierika, retired Air Vice Marshal of NAF

Obierika served with distinction in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), where he held the position of Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Training Command in Kaduna.

He was also a directing staff at the National Defence College in Abuja, contributing to the strategic development of Nigeria’s military leadership.

2. Returning from cancer treatment in the UK

The octogenarian was reportedly returning to Nigeria after receiving cancer treatment in the United Kingdom.

His death occurred mid-flight, prompting the emergency landing in Spain. It remained unclear whether his remains were deposited in Barcelona or arrangements were made to return his body to Nigeria on a subsequent flight.

3. Senior officers awaited arrival in Abuja

According to a source who confirmed the incident, several senior officers had gathered at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, expecting his arrival.

News of his death reportedly filtered in while they waited, casting a sombre mood over the terminal.

4. Native of South-East

A native of Enugu-Ukwu in Anambra State, Obierika was widely respected as an elder statesman and intellectual.

Notably, he delivered a lecture in 2021 at Baze University titled “Security Sector Reform in Nigeria and the 4th Industrial Revolution,” underscoring his commitment to national development.

5. His legacy lives on in Nigeria’s defence

Though his passing was sudden, Obierika’s contributions to Nigeria’s military training and strategic thought remain influential.

His role in shaping defence policy and mentoring future leaders has left a lasting imprint on the country’s security architecture.

What is the role of AVM at NAF?

An Air Vice Marshal (AVM) in the Nigerian Air Force is a starred rank, equivalent to a Major General in the Nigerian Army.

Officers at this level typically hold senior command and staff appointments, overseeing strategic operations, training, and policy development. AVMs may serve as Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) various commands, such as Training or Logistics, and often contribute to national defence planning.

They are also eligible to be directing staff at institutions like the National Defence College. The rank reflects decades of service, leadership, and expertise in air power and military administration within Nigeria’s defence architecture.

Retired Nigerian AVM dies on plane

