Demola Olarewaju, the special assistant on digital media strategy to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed the possible alliance of the opposition leaders that could sack President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

The aide to the ex-vice president noted that a possible alliance between his boss and Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, could be the formidable opposition ticket that could kick out the ruling party in the 2027 election.

Atiku's aide calls for youths' political party

Olarewaju also called for a political party that would make the vibrant energy and creativity of Nigerian youths its priority.

The former vice president's aide made this known while speaking on the Mic On Podcast on Sunday, October 5. He emphasised the need to have a platform that will empower the young people, which includes Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

He stressed that this can be achieved when 35 to 50 per cent of the leadership roles are allocated to the youth and women. His remark was a reflection of the growing demand for inclusiveness in Nigerian politics, where the potential of the younger generations is harnessed to drive the future of the country.

According to Olarewaju, the Atiku-Obi ticket would be that kind of "co-presidency" that would bring together the ideas and strengths of the two opposition leaders for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Who is Atiku? Aide speaks up

The aide to the former vice president further described Atiku as a consistent and loyal politician who is known for giving support to others, even when he had lost elections. He recalled how Atiku lost to former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2011 primaries and still supported his presidential election, and ensured he won Adamawa in the election.

Atiku and Obi are part of the opposition leaders' coalition movement that recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their political platform in the bid to sack Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election.

However, the two political leaders have been criticised over their failure to step down for each other. Critics have opined that if the two leaders run for the presidency in the 2027 election separately, they are going to give a smooth ride to Tinubu and the APC.

