Several Nigerian governors have marked World Teachers’ Day by declaring public holidays in their states

The move has been widely seen as a gesture of respect and recognition for the vital role educators play in national development

From Kwara to Anambra, Osun to Ogun, these declarations reflect a growing commitment to celebrating teachers across the country

World Teachers’ Day has continued to gain recognition across Nigeria, with several state governors choosing to honour educators by declaring public holidays.

In both 2024 and 2025, a handful of governors made headlines for officially granting teachers a day off to celebrate their contributions to society.

World Teachers’ Day 2025 saw Kwara and Anambra governors honour educators with official state-wide holidays. Photo credit: Kwara Governor/CSoludo/X

Here is a list of governors who declared holidays in their states in observance of World Teachers’ Day.

Kwara state governor declares holiday in 2025

In 2025, the Kwara State governor declared a public holiday to mark World Teachers’ Day.

The announcement was welcomed by educators across the state, who saw it as a gesture of appreciation for their dedication and service.

Schools were closed, and teachers participated in commemorative events organised by the state government and local unions.

Anambra state governor joins 2025 celebrations

The Anambra State Governor also declared a holiday in 2025 in honour of World Teachers’ Day.

The move was seen as part of a broader commitment to improving education standards and recognising the role of teachers in shaping future generations.

Teachers in Anambra State reportedly expressed gratitude for the recognition, with many attending rallies and workshops held to mark the occasion.

Kwara governor recognised teachers in 2024

In the previous year, 2024, the Kwara governor had similarly declared a holiday for World Teachers’ Day.

This consistent recognition over two consecutive years positioned Kwara State as one of the few states with a sustained commitment to celebrating educators.

The 2024 holiday was marked by award ceremonies and community outreach programmes led by teaching professionals.

Osun and Ogun State governors joined the 2024 celebration of World Teachers’ Day by declaring school holidays. Photo credit: GovAdeleke/X

Osun state governor declared holiday in 2024

The Osun State governor joined the list of leaders who declared a holiday in 2024 for World Teachers’ Day. Schools across the state were closed, and teachers were encouraged to take part in events that highlighted their achievements and challenges.

The declaration was praised by education stakeholders as a morale booster for the teaching workforce.

Ogun state governor also declared holiday in 2024

In 2024, the Ogun State governor declared a holiday to commemorate World Teachers’ Day. Although details of the celebrations were less publicised, the decision to observe the day with a public holiday was noted by national education bodies.

Teachers in the state reportedly used the day to engage in professional development and advocacy activities.

These declarations reflect a growing awareness among Nigerian governors of the importance of honouring teachers.

Governor Soludo declares school-free day in Anambra

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has declared Tuesday, 7 October 2025, a school-free day in celebration of teachers across the state.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, in a statement issued on Monday in Awka.

According to Prof. Chuma-Udeh, the decision followed the coincidence of World Teachers’ Day with Sunday, 5 October. She stated, “In view of the fact that the 2025 World Teachers’ Day fell on a Sunday, Mr Governor has approved Tuesday as a school-free day to celebrate and honour teachers in the state.”

