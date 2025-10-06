Governor Chukwuma Soludo has declared Tuesday, 7 October, a school-free day in Anambra to honour teachers following World Teachers’ Day

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has declared Tuesday, 7 October 2025, a school-free day in celebration of teachers across the state.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, in a statement issued on Monday in Awka.

According to Prof. Chuma-Udeh, the decision followed the coincidence of World Teachers’ Day with Sunday, 5 October. She stated, “In view of the fact that the 2025 World Teachers’ Day fell on a Sunday, Mr Governor has approved Tuesday as a school-free day to celebrate and honour teachers in the state.”

The commissioner emphasised that the day would serve as a moment of recognition for educators’ contributions to the development of Anambra’s education sector.

Endorsement march for Soludo’s education reforms

In addition to the school-free day, the Solution Parents League is set to hold a mega endorsement march to commend Governor Soludo’s transformative efforts in education. Prof. Chuma-Udeh revealed that “the Solution Parents League will have its mega endorsement march in appreciation of Soludo’s revolution in the education sector.”

She further noted that the Association of Private School Owners would participate in the march, joining forces with the Solution Parents League to express collective support.

The statement concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders in the education community. “Accordingly, all teachers, parents, and proprietors/proprietress are expected to assemble at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, by 8:00 a.m. prompt, to give honour to whom honour is due,” Prof. Chuma-Udeh said.

Who is Chukwuma Soludo?

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is the current Governor of Anambra State, Nigeria, and a renowned economist and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He assumed office as governor in March 2022 under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Widely recognised for his academic brilliance and policy expertise, Soludo has championed reforms in education, infrastructure, and economic development across Anambra.

His administration has prioritised innovation and grassroots empowerment, earning commendation from various stakeholders.

