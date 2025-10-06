Nigerian Army has denied that bandits overran troops and made away with weapons and ammunition in Obanla, Kwara state

A news outlet had reported that at least six general purpose machine guns (GPMGs) were seized by bandits in September

However, the military refuted the report, saying it was “designed to mislead the public and undermine the morale of gallant troops"

Obanla, Kwara state - The Nigerian Army has branded a recent online publication alleging that bandits overran troops and carted away six general purpose machine guns (GPMGs) and over 30,000 rounds of ammunition in Obanla, Kwara state "false".

In a statement on Sunday night, October 5, by Lieutenant Colonel Polycarp Okoye, the deputy director, public relations, 2 Division, the Army asserted that 'at no time were its positions overrun, nor was any cache of weapons or ammunition lost to criminal elements'. The Army's statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

Army slams fake news amid Kwara operations

The Army stated that the report is "a fabrication designed to mislead the public and undermine the morale of gallant troops diligently working to restore peace and stability" in the northcentral region.

The Army's statement, shared on the defence headquarters's verified X (formerly Twitter) page, partly reads:

"Troops of 148 Battalion conducting clearance operations across Kogi and Kwara states have continued to record significant operational successes. In a recent engagement, the troops mounted a strong blocking position along the Kwara–Ekiti border axis, where they neutralised two armed bandits and recovered two brand new AK-47 rifles.

"The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring that all forms of criminality are decisively dealt with across the country. Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard the false report and continue to support the military with timely and credible information that would aid ongoing operations."

Fresh security challenge in Kwara state

Legit.ng reports that in the past few weeks, several communities in Kwara state have been experiencing a surge in banditry, terrorist attacks and killings, triggering fear among the populace.

The violence, particularly on communities in both Kwara North and South, has heightened tension across the state, with many residents fleeing their homes in panic.

The upsurge in violence in the state is linked to the increased reported movement of armed groups into Kwara earlier in 2025 through northern entry points. Some of the states like Kogi and Ekiti which share borders with Kwara, and others like Ondo and Oyo are increasingly worried following the surge in violence in the northcentral states.

3000 catttle stolen in Kwara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Fulaku Yeso Yeso Development Association (MAFYDA) raised alarm over what it described as an unprecedented wave of insecurity that has left Fulani communities in the state devastated.

The state chairman of the association, Alhaji Ali Mohammed Jonwuro, spoke at an inaugural meeting of the group held in Ilorin.

Jonwuro lamented that over 3,000 cows have been rustled across four local government areas, Edu, Patigi, Ifelodun and Irepodun.

