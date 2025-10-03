An ex-senator from Adamawa, Elisha Abbo, has denied reports that he was detained by the police in Abuja over the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl

Abbo, who represented Adamawa North senatorial district between 2019 and 2023, admitted that a woman recently accused him of assaulting her daughter

Abbo, however, claimed that the woman demanded N5 million from him, threatening to report the matter to the police if he refused

Katampe, Abuja - Ishaku Elisha Abbo, a former senator, has denied reports linking him to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old secondary school pupil in June 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, the former federal lawmaker also said that he is not at the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja as alleged.

Senator Abbo slams accusers

The Cable, on Friday, October 4, noted the ex-legislator's rebuttal.

Senator Abbo, who reacted through a telephone interview with journalists, said he was in his Abuja residence at Katampe extension throughout Thursday, October 2, and not within a police station, let alone police custody.

He said:

“The said report is handiwork of my political detractors. It is an orchestrated smear campaign to disturb my peace by political enemies.”

