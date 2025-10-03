Senator Abbo Reacts to Reports He Allegedly Molested 13-Year-Old Secondary School Pupil
- An ex-senator from Adamawa, Elisha Abbo, has denied reports that he was detained by the police in Abuja over the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl
- Abbo, who represented Adamawa North senatorial district between 2019 and 2023, admitted that a woman recently accused him of assaulting her daughter
- Abbo, however, claimed that the woman demanded N5 million from him, threatening to report the matter to the police if he refused
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.
Katampe, Abuja - Ishaku Elisha Abbo, a former senator, has denied reports linking him to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old secondary school pupil in June 2025.
As reported by Vanguard, the former federal lawmaker also said that he is not at the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja as alleged.
Senator Abbo slams accusers
The Cable, on Friday, October 4, noted the ex-legislator's rebuttal.
Senator Abbo, who reacted through a telephone interview with journalists, said he was in his Abuja residence at Katampe extension throughout Thursday, October 2, and not within a police station, let alone police custody.
He said:
“The said report is handiwork of my political detractors. It is an orchestrated smear campaign to disturb my peace by political enemies.”
Abbo considering governorship contest
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Abbo said he will likely contest for the governorship seat in the forthcoming 2027 election.
In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng's correspondent in Adamawa, Senator Abbo said he could consider throwing his hat into the ring because he believes in his ability to effect genuine change in the state.
Applauding democracy as the most acceptable form of government in Nigeria, the former senator tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on adequate improvement.
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.