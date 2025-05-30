Mokwa Flood Kills 12 Members of a Single Family, Dozens More Feared Dead

A devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State claimed the lives of 12 members of a single family, leaving only one survivor hospitalized

A devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State on 29 May claimed the lives of 12 members of a single family, leaving only one survivor hospitalized.

The disaster, which struck the communities of Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa, was triggered by a torrential downpour, submerging homes and displacing scores of residents, Dailytrust reported.

Entire families perish in tragic flooding

Hajiya Hassana Mokwa, a resident, described the heartbreaking loss her family suffered:

“In my brother’s house, they were 13 in number and only one person survived and is currently at the hospital.”

She further revealed that pupils from a Quranic school owned by her cousin were also among the deceased.

Casualty figures continue to rise

Although the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) initially confirmed 21 deaths, residents believe the actual toll may exceed 60.

More than 50 almajirai students remain missing, heightening fears of further casualties.

Mallam Hamza Mahmud, another local resident, lamented the loss within his family:

“Bodies of two members of my family have been recovered, but three others are still missing.”

Flood submerges homes and major highway

Entire buildings were swallowed by the floodwaters, with some structures completely vanishing. The flood also cut off the major highway linking northern and southern Nigeria, causing a severe traffic gridlock that stranded travelers.

Mallam Bala Umar, a witness, described the situation:

“The extent of destruction and number of lives lost have not been ascertained because up till this moment, bodies are being recovered from the water.”

Emergency response and government action

Rescue operations remain ongoing as NSEMA works with local authorities and volunteers to recover bodies and provide aid to displaced residents.

NSEMA Director-General Abdullahi Baba Arah confirmed the extent of the tragedy:

“Twenty-one corpses have so far been recovered of those who sadly lost their lives in the incident, while over 10 persons are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue.”

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago expressed condolences and assured residents of government intervention:

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and property in the unfortunate incident, and pray that Allah will grant the deceased eternal rest.”

Urgent calls for aid and shelter

Displaced victims have been relocated to public primary schools, while officials call for urgent medical assistance to address psychological and environmental concerns.

Jibril Abdullahi Muregi, chairman of Mokwa Local Government Area, emphasized the urgency:

“The victims are in dire need of intervention because currently, some of them have been camped in public primary schools. We also need medical assistance for the victims because some of them have been affected psychologically and by environmental pollution.”

As recovery operations continue, residents mourn loved ones while volunteers search for survivors amid the wreckage.

