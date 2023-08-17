Prof. Engr. Joseph Terlumun Utsev has been appointed as Nigeria's new minister of water resources and sanitation

Prof. Utsev's portfolio was announced on Wednesday, August 16, in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's spokesperson

Reacting to the development, Engr. Yusuf Majolagbe, the chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers, (NIEE), Lagos state chapter, spoke to Legit.ng; he rejoiced with the new minister and made recommendations

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ikeja, Lagos state - Engr. Yusuf Majolagbe, the chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), Lagos state chapter, on Thursday, August 17, outlined the top five key priorities the new minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, should focus on.

The key components of Majolagbe's suggestions include clean water and sanitation, body waste sludge management, and environmental dataset.

Engr. Majolagbe offers tips to help new minister, Prof. Utsev, succeed. Photo credits: Kaase Vincent Vincent, Yusuf Oladimeji Majolagbe

Source: Facebook

Majolagbe sets agenda for Prof. Joseph Utsev

The Wastewater Management expert extended his warmest congratulations to the newly-appointed minister of water resources and suggested ideas on some of the things to do to make Nigeria a better place for all.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Engr. Majolagbe told Legit.ng:

"My message to the new minister for water resources and sanitation are as follows:

Approval and implementation of the Water, Hygiene, and Sanitation Policy (WASH). For him to set SMART targets for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6 - Water and Sanitation. I implore him to involve academia and professional institutions (environmental engineers) as it concerns speedy policy implementation. I'd also like him to develop a sludge management plan for Nigeria with aggressive infrastructural development in the discharge sludge treatment. Then, the use of structural and non-structural drainage solution methodologies to reduce flooding and erosion issues in the country. This is important, considering the flooding challenges across the nation lately.

Conclusively, Engr. Majolagbe said "another humble advice" he has for the new minister is for him to encourage the use of open environmental data sources as well as the involvement of experts to develop its proper utilisation.

Ministerial list: How Tinubu ignored Keyamo

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that following the assigning of portfolios to the ministerial nominees by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 17, it emerged that the Nigerian leader shunned Festus Keyamo’s fault-finding.

Keyamo (SAN) was the minister of state for labour and employment during the last administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

On Wednesday, August 16, the 53-year-old was named the nation's new aviation minister by President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng