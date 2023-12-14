How Govts Can Contribute to Promotion of Sustainable Plastic Value Chain in Nigeria
- An environmental expert, Yusuf Majolagbe, has called for a public enlightenment campaign on the circular economy
- In an interview with Legit.ng, Majolagbe said the adoption of this strategy will address the escalating issue of plastic pollution
- The challenge of plastic pollution in Nigeria has posed a major threat to the survival of environmental habitats
Ikeja, Lagos state - Engr. Yusuf Majolagbe, the chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), Lagos state chapter, has said it has become necessary to strengthen solid waste laws and regulations in the country.
The Wastewater Management expert stated this on Wednesday, December 12, during an interview with Legit.ng.
Majolagbe preaches sustainable plastics value chain
Majolagbe acknowledged that Nigeria was no stranger to concerns due to the increasing tons of plastic waste in the environment resulting from the packaging and storage of food, drinks, and beverages and shopping, amongst others.
Asked by Legit.ng how he thinks the Lagos government and the Bola Tinubu-led FG can continue to contribute to the promotion of a sustainable plastic value chain in the state and to the livelihood of the Nigerian people, Majolagbe stated that investors in the circular economy need to be encouraged.
He also urged the government at all levels to provide land for recyclers.
The full suggestions by Majolagbe are listed below:
1. Proper sorting of waste from households
2. Strengthen solid waste laws and regulations:
Polluter pay principles
Extended producer responsibility
Incentives for recycling
3. Encourage investors in the circular economy
4. Capacity building for professionals in the circular economy
5. Provision of land for recyclers
6. Innovation and research grant in the circular economy sector:
- Fabrication of mini crushers
7. Strengthening circular economy institutions in Lagos state
8. Enforcement using the judiciary
9. Public enlightenment campaign on circular economy
Majolagbe sets agenda for minister
