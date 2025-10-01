Nigeria @ 65: Atiku, Obi, Jonathan, Kwankwaso, Others Send Messages to Nigerians
- Atiku Abubakar criticised President Tinubu’s government, accusing it of neglecting Nigerians as hunger and insecurity worsen across the country
- Goodluck Jonathan urged citizens not to lose hope, stressing unity, patriotism, and optimism as key to building a stronger Nigeria
- Peter Obi condemned reckless borrowing, corruption, and extravagant spending, while Rabiu Kwankwaso expressed faith in past heroes' efforts
Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary has drawn reactions from political leaders across the country, each using the occasion to reflect on the nation’s journey, its struggles, and its future.
It was the president himself who opened the floor with a national speech broadcast in the morning, where he highlighted the successes of his administration and hailed the efforts of the past nationalists who fought tooth and nail for independence.
Atiku attacks Tinubu government over insecurity
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar issued one of the strongest messages, lamenting what he described as a worsening state of the nation under the present administration.
He said millions of Nigerians had been reduced to “refugees and beggars in their fatherland” despite the country’s abundance of human and material resources. Atiku accused the Tinubu-led government of abandoning its citizens in the face of hunger and insecurity.
He added that the power of the ballot remained the only hope for Nigerians to change their situation at the next polls.
“Every responsible government holds the welfare and security of its citizens as supreme. But what we have today is an administration that has abandoned its people. Hunger is killing Nigerians, bandits are massacring communities, yet President Tinubu and his cabinet stand by, unmoved and uncaring,” Atiku declared.
Jonathan celebrates Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan struck a more conciliatory tone, urging citizens to sustain faith in the country’s resilience despite daunting challenges.
He described Nigeria as a blessed nation with vast land, abundant resources, and the ingenuity of its people. According to him, the moment should serve as a time of reflection on both the difficulties of the past and the possibilities of the future.
“It is true that we face challenges that could test our sense of hope; insecurity, economic disparities and institutions that often struggle to deliver on the promises of improved wellbeing, peace and security. Yet, as citizens, we must not lose faith,” Jonathan said.
He called on Nigerians to embrace patriotism, unity, and optimism in order to secure a better tomorrow.
Obi condemns wasteful spending, Jonathan preaches unity
Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, delivered a lengthy critique of successive governments, particularly the All Progressives Congress.
He recalled how Nigeria once held promise as an emerging global power but has since slipped behind due to corruption, reckless borrowing, insecurity, and poor governance.
Obi painted a grim picture of rising poverty, high debt levels, and worsening living standards under the current leadership.
“Today, the picture is bleak. Our total debt stands at about N175 trillion, nearly 50 percent of GDP, without any improvement in productive sectors. Nigeria has fallen to the fourth-largest economy in Africa, behind South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria,” Obi said.
He accused the APC government of reckless spending on luxury items while basic services such as healthcare, education, and electricity remain underfunded.
Kwankwaso hails past heroes
For former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the message was more symbolic. He celebrated the sacrifices of past heroes and expressed hope that the country’s unity would endure.
“On this special day, I celebrate the labour of our heroes past, the sacrifices of our present, and maintain ardent hope for our country’s future,” he said.
10 key points from Tinubu’s broadcast
Earlier, Legit.ng culled out ten main points from President Tinubu's early morning national broadcast on Independence Day today, October 1.
Tinubu mentioned the main successes of his team, including the provision of tuition relief for students in both private and public universities.
He, however, admitted that the journey had been turbulent, but promised a bright light at the end of the tunnel.
