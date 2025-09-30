President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the death of ARISE News anchor, Somtochukwu 'Sommie' Maduagwu

Legit.ng recalls that Sommie died following an armed robbery attack at her residence in Katampe in Abuja

Tinubu gave security and law enforcement agencies two orders on what to do ensure justice after the tragic incident

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered security and law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragic death of ARISE News anchor, Somtochukwu 'Sommie' Maduagwu.

Legit.ng recalls that Sommie was killed following an armed robbery attack at her Katampe residence in Abuja.

Tinubu also ordered the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice without delay.

This was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

In the statement shared by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, via his X handle @DOlusegun, Tinubu said:

" Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay".

Tinubu described Sommie as a promising professional journalist.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

The President promised to continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all its forms.

'Sommie' Maduagwu: Reactions as Tinubu orders security agencies

@fyyneboi

Killing means that it aligns with the Rhetoric that she was shot. Another account and eye witness says she jumped and died due to the complications of that. Which one is right?

@CRESCENTTCRYPTO

I can say it with full chest, there’s no security anywhere in Abuja.

I have my reasons. If a thief can break into a house near Atiku’s residence where there's a lot of police presence, cart away televisions from that area, and still go scot-free, then Abuja is not safe.

@Palermo_seun

A heartbreaking loss. Justice must be swift and stronger security measures are needed to protect every Nigerian life.

@CreativeAbbey1

@officialABAT What about the killings going on in Kwara, Kogi and Itsekiri communities in Delta state? We expect swift actions to be taken to end the insecurity now.

@ObrikoG

The president directives on security are valueless

Where is the outcome of his directives in Benue, Jos, Katsina, even the recent Kaduna killings.. His security chiefs don't regards him enough.

Somtochukwu Maduagwu: How Arise News TV anchor died

Recall that Arise News anchor Somtochukwu reportedly died after a hospital allegedly delayed treatment while requesting identification.

Reuben Abati has called for a full investigation into the hospital’s conduct, describing the situation as deeply troubling.

The incident has sparked public concern over emergency care protocols and accountability in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Tweet of ARISE News anchor weeks before her death

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that tributes have poured in for Somtochukwu also known as Sommie, who died tragically in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025.

The 29-year-old died following a robbery incident at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja, and one of her tweets before her demise has resurfaced online.

Mourning the death of Somtochukwu, ARISE News described her as a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with its viewers.

