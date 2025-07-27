Babachir Lawal pledged that the ADC will fully support whoever emerges as its presidential candidate for 2027

He dismissed fears about vote manipulation, promising that the party will ensure every vote truly counts

Lawal criticised the current administration for neglecting Northern issues and vowed the ADC would address them

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has assured that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will stand firmly behind whoever emerges as its presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

Lawal gave this assurance while speaking to journalists shortly after the third expanded meeting of the National Political Consultative Group (North) held at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The gathering brought together ADC stakeholders and members of a growing coalition determined to challenge the current administration at the next general election.

Recently, prominent opposition figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amaechi and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai have signalled interest in seeking the ADC ticket.

Their alliance under the ADC is aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in 2027.

ADC to hold convention to select candidate

Responding to questions on the process that would determine the party’s presidential candidate, Lawal reaffirmed ADC’s commitment to internal democracy.

He explained:

“The ADC as a political party is a party that is founded on democratic principles. We are going to conduct congresses and conventions to elect our representatives at the election.”

“And whoever emerges—be it North, South, Central, West—whoever emerges at either the congresses or at the convention, ADC will support it, and the Northern Political Consultative Group will support that decision.”

Addressing concerns about electoral integrity, Lawal dismissed fears that votes might not count.

He insisted:

“No one in ADC leadership or rank and file believes that votes do not count. Votes do count. And we are going to make sure that votes do count. This election, votes will count.”

He added confidently:

“I tell you, forget about this fear that votes will not count. ADC is a party of Nigerians. ADC is one. Whatever techniques, whatever malicious activity they throw at us, we’ll counter it effectively. We will counter and defeat them at it.”

ADC would prioritise north if elected

Lawal noted that the meeting was an opportunity for party members to collectively discuss the pressing issues troubling Northern Nigeria and strategise for the years ahead.

According to him, the ADC is deeply committed to forming a government that would prioritise the North and tackle challenges such as insecurity, poor infrastructure and lack of development.

He expressed disappointment with the current administration’s handling of these issues, saying:

“As it is, we are of the opinion that this government has no interest in solving problems confronting the North—be it infrastructure, be it peace, be it security. So we have to take the ball in our hands and work towards achieving solutions to our problems.”

Ex-Buhari minister declares war on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, had declared that the 2027 general elections would not just be another electoral cycle but a full-blown confrontation between the Nigerian people and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a recent interview on News Central, Dalung voiced strong dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, blaming the Tinubu-led government for deepening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

