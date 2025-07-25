Twenty-seven villagers killed in a July 15 gunmen attack on Bindi-Jebbu, Riyom LGA, Plateau state, were laid to rest in a mass burial

Riyom council chairman Bature Shuwa mourned the victims, calling them fathers, mothers, and neighbours, not just statistics, and vowed justice and security

Shuwa praised Governor Mutfwang’s swift response and called for unity and peace as locals urged stronger government action to end rural violence

Riyom, Plateau state - A sombre atmosphere blanketed the Bindi-Jebbu community of Riyom Local Government Area, Plateau state, on Friday, July 25, as the remains of 27 villagers brutally murdered in a recent attack were laid to rest in a mass burial.

The victims, mostly farmers including men, women, and children, were killed in the early hours of July 15, 2025, when unknown gunmen stormed the village while many residents were asleep.

The assailants not only left a trail of bloodshed but also inflicted severe injuries on several others, many of whom are still receiving treatment in hospitals.

Plateau killing: Council chairman mourns

Speaking at the mass burial, Chairman of Riyom LGA, Hon. Bature Shuwa, delivered an emotional tribute to the fallen, condemning the spate of violence that continues to plague rural communities in Plateau state.

“As your Chairman, I stand with you not only in leadership but in deep mourning. I cannot begin to imagine the pain, the silence in your homes, or the weight of these empty spaces left behind," Shuwa said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and described the victims as more than statistics, Punch reported.

He added:

“We remember them not just as victims, but as fathers, mothers, children, farmers, neighbours, and friends. Let their memories stir in us a renewed commitment to justice, peace, and security. We will not forget. We will not be silent. And we will not rest until our communities are safe.”

Plateau killing: Chairman hails Gov Mutfwang

Shuwa also expressed appreciation to Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for his swift response and compassion in the wake of the tragedy.

“Your presence was not only a gesture of compassion but a statement of solidarity that brought comfort to many broken hearts in Riyom. Indeed, you are truly a father," he said.

He also acknowledged the presence of the Plateau state Government delegation at the burial, noting that their attendance underscored the administration’s commitment to the community.

Plateau community calls for peace, security, and justice

The mass burial once again highlights the urgent need for decisive action to end recurring attacks in Plateau’s farming communities.

Locals have repeatedly decried the insecurity in the region and called on federal government and state authorities to take more proactive steps to protect lives and property.

Shuwa said:

“May the God of all comfort wrap His arms around every grieving soul today. May the Bindi-Jebbu community rise again in unity, strength, and hope.”

