MACBAN blamed continued killings in Plateau on injustice, lack of security response, and reprisals by Fulani herders against unchecked violence

Berom youths accused Fulani militia of destroying 20,000 hectares of farmland in a fresh attack in Riyom, Plateau State, with troops allegedly unresponsive

Both groups called for justice and international intervention, with appeals to federal authorities and humanitarian agencies to restore peace and assist displaced persons

Jos, Plateau state - The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has attributed the continuous wave of killings and attacks in Plateau state to a cycle of vengeance triggered by injustice, neglect, and unchecked violence against Fulani herders.

This revelation came during a press briefing by the association’s National Secretary, Bello Gotomo, following its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja.

MACBAN: Killings will continue if injustice persists

Gotomo stated that Fulani herders across Plateau state were constantly subjected to attacks, cattle rustling, and killings, with little to no response from security agencies.

According to him, this has left many herders with no choice but to seek “justice in their own way.”

“Our people are attacked, killed, and their cows stolen. When they report, nothing is done. When criminals strike against them and walk free, it provokes reprisals. That is the truth,” Gotomo said.

He explained that the cycle of violence is further exacerbated by climate-induced migration, proliferation of arms, and weak enforcement of laws, all of which have intensified the conflict in the state.

Gotomo: We are peaceful people until provoked

The MACBAN official maintained that Fulani herders have coexisted peacefully with native communities in Plateau for decades, but things began to change when “criminal elements started targeting our people and livestock.”

“We are peace-loving people. We’ve lived in peace with Plateau natives for many years until criminals started stealing our cows and killing our people,” he stated.

Gotomo condemned the ongoing bloodshed and appealed for dialogue and justice, urging both federal and state governments to act decisively to end the violence, Vanguard reported.

Plateau: Youths allege destruction Of 20,000 hectares

In a swift response, President of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM), Dalylop Solomon Nwantiri, accused Fulani militia of launching a fresh attack on Wednesday night, destroying over 20,000 hectares of farmland in Jol District, Riyom Local Government Area.

Speaking at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Jos, Nwantiri claimed that despite the presence of troops, the assailants acted without resistance, the Guardian reported.

“They destroyed thousands of hectares, and the troops stationed around did nothing. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Call For International Intervention

Nwantiri urged the international community to take urgent action on the insecurity ravaging the North Central and North East regions of Nigeria.

“Plateau State is also part of Nigeria. If we’re talking about equity, then it must include Plateau,” he declared.

He criticised the lack of attention given to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau and appealed to humanitarian agencies to step in.

“We call on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and other well-meaning agencies to remember Plateau. These people are Nigerians. They deserve help too,” he added.

Plateau: Gov Mutfwang demands recall of soldiers at flashpoints

