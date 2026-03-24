Parents of Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke have recounted discovering his artistic talent at age five, despite autism

The 16-year-old artist had broken the Guinness World Record for the largest individual art canvas, titled “Impossibility is a Myth”

His family shared with Legit.ng his ongoing pursuit to set a Guinness cycling record, and how he demonstrates talent beyond painting

Parents of Master Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a 16-year-old autistic boy from Anambra, have explained how his talent for painting began at age five.

Parents of autistic boy share how his talent led him to break a Guinness World Record at 16. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: UGC

Kanyeyachukwu, a Nigerian autistic artist, broke the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas by an individual.

His artwork, titled "Impossibility is a Myth," measures about 12,382 square meters, larger than a football field, and was unveiled at Eagle Square in Abuja on April 2, 2025, to raise autism awareness.

The painting, completed in approximately 12 weeks, far exceeds the previous record of 9,652 square meters set in Qatar, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s art and cultural landscape.

How Kanyeyachukwu's painting journey began

On Friday, March 20, Kanyeyachukwu visited his grandfather, Chief Simon Okeke, at his Amichi country home in Nnewi South LGA, in the company of his father, Mr. Tagbo Okeke; his mother, Dr. Silvia Tagbo-Okeke; and members of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN).

During the visit, the 91-year-old Chief, delighted by his grandson's achievements, shared how the boy began painting at just five years old.

He said, "When we discovered that this little boy was autistic, I did everything I could with his parents to arrest the situation early enough, but we couldn't."

"Those very early days, he would always paint and draw all manner of things all around my house, especially on walls. Whenever I repainted what he drew on my wall, he would draw again. So, from time to time, I would approach his parents, my son, Tagbo, and his wife, to complain to them about what their son was doing. After scolding him, he would continue to draw again and again."

"All these things were happening without all of us knowing that providence was preparing ground for the fulfilment of his destiny. So, this art of drawing was discovered in him when he was only five years old, and we nurtured the talent."

He thanked God that young Kanyeyachukwu, though autistic, overcame the condition to achieve greatness, bringing glory to his family and to Nigeria.

How a 16-year-old autistic boy’s gift for painting earned him a Guinness World Record. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: UGC

Mother speaks on autism diagnosis, talent discovery

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the boy’s mother, Dr. Silvia Tagbo-Okeke, recalled that while he walked and achieved many milestones earlier than his peers, he did not speak.

According to her, "We were wondering why he wouldn't talk, but people kept telling us that boys don't talk early, that we shouldn't worry."

"After a while, we discovered that the situation wasn't normal. When he was evaluated, he was diagnosed with autism. When he was diagnosed with autism, we started looking for solutions - we started running from pillar to post. Though we were not able to find solutions, yet, God was faithful, because, we were able to discover his talent, which is painting; and his works are all over the world."

She said that painting has taken her son to many countries, including Morocco, the United States, and Austria, and that his work is now in over 17 countries worldwide.

Autistic boy aims Guinness cycling record

The young mother also revealed that her son is aiming to break the Guinness World Record as the youngest person to ride 100 miles on a bicycle.

She said that, supported by members of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, her son is currently riding a bicycle from Enugu to Lagos. Once completed, he will have ridden about 250 miles beyond the 100-mile target, as the journey from Enugu to Lagos is roughly 350 miles.

"The current effort is to enable him to break the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to ride 100 miles on a bicycle."

"He has ridden from Enugu to Awka; from there, he will ride to Asaba; from Asaba to Benin City, and from Benin City to Abeokuta, then, to Lagos. This ride is about 350 miles. When completed, he will certainly break the Guinness Book of Records, because he shall have exceeded the 100 miles target."

She advised parents to be patient with children who have disabilities and to nurture the talents hidden within them, rather than dismissing or discarding them.

"The world should know that even when such people have disabilities, we should not discard them or throw them away. While they have disabilities, some of them are capable of doing extraordinary things."

"We're using Kanyeyachukwu's case to tell the world that when a child with disability is followed with the right strategy, there is no way he will not move from point A to point B."

Hilda Baci receives third Guinness World Record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian chef Hilda Baci received her third Guinness World Record plaque, following her 8,780 kg jollof rice dish at the September 2025 Jollof Festival in Lagos.

The award recognised both the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice and the largest serving of rice overall. Baci, 30, expressed gratitude to her team, collaborators, and supporters during an emotional unboxing video.

Source: Legit.ng