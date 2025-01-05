A communal clash in Jigawa State's Miga Local Government Area on Friday resulted in nine deaths and left four others injured, according to the Jigawa State Police Command

The violence erupted after a group of miscreants allegedly stole provisions from a shop, leading to an attack on a Fulani settlement

Authorities have since restored peace, and an investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice

Jigawa State Police Command confirmed on December 4 that a communal clash that occurred on December 3 in the Miga Local Government Area resulted in the death of nine people and left four others injured.

The incident has led to significant unrest in the community, with many others hospitalized.

9 dead after community clash. Photo credit: PoliceNGR/X

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitness and Gululu village resident Bala Wadan reported that a stakeholders meeting was immediately convened.

Violence Erupted

The meeting, attended by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, chairmen of the two LGAs, district heads, Miyetti Allah leadership, and vigilance groups, focused on maintaining law and order and preventing further violence, propaganda, and reprisal attacks.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Shi’isu Adam confirmed in a press statement that the clashes occurred between some communities in the Jahun Local Government Area.

The violence began when a group of miscreants, suspected to be Fulani, broke into a shop in Gululu village and stole a quantity of hibiscus and other provisions.

Villagers (Hausawa) traced the footprints to a Fulani settlement camp in Yankunama village, Jahun LGA. Upon sighting the villagers, the Fulani began shooting with bows and arrows, critically injuring four people. This escalated into attacks and arson at various locations within Miga and Jahun LGAs.

According to PUNCH, a team of police officers from the Miga and Jahun Divisions quickly responded to assess the situation and restore peace.

Full Statement

Press statement from the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shi’isu Adam read thus:

“On January 3, 2025, information from Gululu village in Miga LGA indicated that a group of miscreants, suspected to be Fulani broke into a shop and stole a quantity of hibiscus and other provisions.

“A team of villagers (Hausawa) traced their footprints to a Fulani settlement camp in Yankunama village, Jahun LGA.

“On sighting the team, the Fulani started shooting the villagers with bows and arrows. As a result, four persons were critically injured as the villagers mobilised and started attacking the Fulani and setting their houses ablaze at various locations within Miga and Jahun LGAs.”

Communal clashes in Nigeria

Communal clashes in Nigeria often result from disputes between local communities and herders, leading to loss of lives and property.

Research show that these conflicts are frequently driven by competition over resources such as land and water. Efforts to resolve these clashes include peace meetings and government interventions to promote harmony and prevent further violence.

Gunshots, Death as Soldiers, Police Clash in Ebonyi

Legit.ng reported that a labourer was killed, and three others were injured during a clash between a soldier and police officers in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday morning, November 20, in Ugwuachara village. As reported by The Punch, the deceased was hit by a stray bullet when the soldier allegedly tried to disarm a policeman who was on mufti.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng