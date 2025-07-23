British families grieving the Air India crash have faced fresh trauma after receiving misidentified remains of their loved ones, according to reports

Serious mishandling, including “commingled” remains and unknown bodies, has sparked calls for accountability from aviation lawyer James Healy-Pratt

The revelations come just ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UK visit, where urgent diplomatic discussions are expected

British families affected by the Air India tragedy have reportedly faced fresh trauma after discovering serious errors in the identification of their loved ones’ remains prior to repatriation.

Aviation lawyer James Healy-Pratt, who is representing several grieving families, told the Daily Mail that mistakes have led to heartbreaking complications for funeral arrangements and raised concerns about the handling of remains.

Misidentification of Air India crash victims sparks outcry

According to reports, one family was forced to postpone a funeral after learning the casket they received contained the body of an unidentified passenger rather than their relative.

In a separate case, “commingled” remains of multiple victims were mistakenly placed in a single coffin and had to be separated before the burial could proceed.

The errors came to light following DNA verification efforts led by Dr Fiona Wilcox, senior coroner for London Inner West, who had been matching repatriated bodies to samples provided by the families.

Aviation lawyer seeks answers for British families

Healy-Pratt said, “I’ve been sitting down in the homes of these lovely British families over the last month, and the first thing they want is their loved ones back. But some of them have got the wrong remains and they are clearly distraught over this.”

The lawyer added that while one family eventually managed to hold a funeral after the remains were separated, another was left “in limbo” with no relative to bury.

“[They] have no one to bury because it was the wrong person in their casket. And if it isn’t their relative, the question is, who is it in that coffin? Presumably it’s another passenger and their relatives have been given the wrong remains,” he said. Healy-Pratt further noted that the coroner now has an unidentified person within her jurisdiction.

Crash investigation raises further concerns

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner involved in the fatal accident crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on 12 June. The crash claimed 241 lives onboard, including 52 British passengers. Nineteen additional victims died on the ground, with 67 people sustaining serious injuries.

A preliminary report issued by India’s aircraft accident investigation bureau on 10 July revealed that the plane’s fuel switches had been set to the cut-off position immediately after takeoff, halting fuel supply to both engines. The circumstances surrounding this action have heightened the families’ distress and left them demanding answers.

Diplomatic implications ahead of Modi’s UK visit

The revelations have emerged ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day state visit to London, during which he is expected to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to sign a landmark UK-India free trade agreement.

Healy-Pratt expressed hopes that Starmer would address the mishandling of remains during the diplomatic talks. “The families deserve urgent answers and assurances about the whereabouts of their loved ones,” he told the Mail.

He stressed that the chain of custody surrounding the victims’ remains had been “unacceptably poor,” adding, “We are investigating the causes of those failures and demanding answers on behalf of these deserving British families.”

Despite requests for comment, Dr Wilcox indicated that it would be inappropriate to speak publicly on the matter. Families are reportedly in contact with their local MPs, the Foreign Office, and senior government officials in pursuit of justice and clarity.

