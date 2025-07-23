IGP Kayode Egbetokun told protesting retired officers he supports exiting the Contributory Pension Scheme but lacks the power to make it happen

He revealed ongoing talks with top officials and urged retirees to stay united and avoid being used by those with hidden agendas

Egbetokun added that even within the CPS, reforms could improve pension benefits while broader solutions are pursued

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has told retired police officers that while he supports calls for the police to exit the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), doing so is outside the scope of his authority.

His comments came on Monday after dozens of aggrieved retirees staged protests at the National Assembly and later converged at the force headquarters in Abuja, demanding an end to what they described as years of hardship under the pension scheme.

Egbetokun said he is willing to grant the request of retired officers, but doing so is outside his authority. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

Egbetokun expresses empathy for retired officers

Speaking directly to the demonstrators, many of whom carried placards denouncing the CPS, Egbetokun expressed sympathy for their situation and acknowledged the growing frustration within the force regarding retirement benefits.

“We all feel concerned. We empathise with you because we are also going to retire. I have been engaging at the highest level to ensure that something is done to improve the condition of the poor pensioner,” he said.

The police chief revealed that he had just returned from a meeting with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, where the welfare of retired officers featured prominently in discussions.

Egbetokun said many IGPs in the past had attempted the move but failed due to bureaucratic challenges. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

He explained that while he could not publicly share all ongoing efforts, work was underway behind the scenes to secure meaningful reforms.

“We are not just folding our arms. We are doing a lot to ensure that something is done,” he assured.

IGP warns retirees of ill-minded actors

Egbetokun also urged retirees to be cautious of external actors seeking to exploit their grievances for ulterior motives.

“Don’t allow the enemies of the police to use you. Be suspicious of those who pretend to be on your side. They may not mean well for you,” he cautioned.

Addressing the core demand to leave the CPS, the IGP clarified his stance:

“I am not opposed to your exiting of the CPS. If exiting from CPS will solve the problem, I will go for it. But if it is difficult for us to exit CPS, what else can we do? For the past 11 years, it has not worked.”

He noted that every inspector-general since 2014 has pushed to remove the police from the CPS, but all attempts failed due to structural and legislative challenges beyond the police leadership’s control.

Egbetokun further explained that meaningful reform could still happen within the existing scheme, contrary to the belief that exiting CPS is the only solution.

“Even with the CPS, we can improve the operation of that CPS and ensure that you are happy in retirement,” he said, while promising continued engagement to explore alternative solutions

Sowore accuses police officer of stealing AI eyeglasses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore had accused a Nigeria Police Force officer of stealing his AI Ray-Ban glasses during a major protest held on Monday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The protest, led by Sowore alongside other activists and retired police officers, sought to draw attention to the plight of pensioners and demand the removal of retired officers from the contributory pension scheme.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng