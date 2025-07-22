The Kogi state government has promised to rehabilitate key roads and enhance security in Bunu land, fulfilling Governor Usman Ododo's campaign pledges

Deputy Governor Salifu Joel Oyibo made the assurance at the 100th birthday celebration of the Olubunu of Bunu, Oba Joseph Ikusemoro

The monarch expressed gratitude for his long reign as traditional leaders and dignitaries gathered to honour his legacy

Bunu, Kogi state - The Kogi state government has pledged to rehabilitate key rural roads and enhance security across Bunu land, a district in the state's western region, as part of its efforts to fulfil campaign promises made by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Deputy Governor Elder Salifu Joel Oyibo made the pledge during a community reception in honour of the Olubunu of Bunu, His Royal Majesty Oba Joseph Ikusemoro, who marked his 100th birthday and 64th year on the throne.

His Royal Majesty Oba Joseph Ikusemoro celebrates 100th birthday and 64 years on the throne in Bunu land. Photo credit: Oba Joseph Ikusemoro

Kog government vows to fix major road, security

Speaking at the event held over the weekend, Oyibo assured the monarch and his subjects that the administration would prioritise the reconstruction of the Edumo–Okeoffin–Ayede–Olle–Iluke road, a strategic route connecting more than 20 communities in the Bunu axis of Kogi West.

“As for the security of this area, you can all attest that the Government of Kogi state has not rested and will never rest until everyone can sleep with both eyes closed,” the deputy governor said.

He praised the people of Bunu land for their patience and resilience in the face of hardship due to deteriorating infrastructure.

Poor roads linked to rising crime

Pastor Kolawole Johnson, national president of the Bunu Development Association (BDA), said fixing the region's major roads would help curb insecurity and boost economic activity. He pointed out that bad roads have hampered transportation and emboldened criminal elements in the district.

“The Bunu people will continue to ask more from your government, particularly in the area of security, for the protection of lives and property,” Johnson said.

He also appealed for the immediate grading and repair of other neglected roads, including the Ihale–Taki and Aiyegunle Ighun–Aduratedo–Ape–Igori–Aherin–Eshi roads.

Traditional leaders celebrate Olubunu

Commander Jerry Omodara (retired), the State Security Adviser, described the monarch’s centenary celebration as an opportunity to unite the community and draw attention to persistent developmental setbacks.

John Ibisagba, president of the Olle Development Association, described the monarch as a beacon of peace and continuity.

“He is more than a custodian of tradition—he is a pillar of wisdom, a bridge between generations, and a symbol of unity for all of Bunu land,” Ibisagba said.

Olubunu expresses gratitude at 100

The celebrant, Oba Joseph Ikusemoro, expressed gratitude for his long life and reign. He thanked God and the people for their support over the decades and welcomed dignitaries who joined in the celebration, including state officials, traditional rulers, and community leaders.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Usman Ododo was represented at the event by his deputy.

