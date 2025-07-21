Group Honours NNPP Leader, Ajadi, Visits Orphanage Home

As part of the nationwide celebration of Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo's 45th birthday, the Kebbi State chapter of the Ajadi Rescue Movement paid a humanitarian visit to the Argungu Orphanage Home on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Led by the Kebbi State Coordinator, Musa Abubakar, the delegation, comprising both state and local government executives, gathered at the orphanage to show love and compassion to the children, distributing food items and engaging in a series of heartfelt activities.

Speaking during the visit, Abubakar expressed deep joy at the opportunity to commemorate the birthday of Ambassador Oguntoyinbo by giving back to the community.

"I am happy to be with you today to celebrate the birthday of our Grand Commander. Indeed, his life has impacted many Nigerians positively, and his mission is to touch the lives of the less privileged across the nation,” Abubakar said.

The event, which drew smiles from the children and caregivers alike, featured prayers, a birthday cake-cutting ceremony, and communal sharing of meals. Abubakar explained that the decision to mark the birthday in such a manner was inspired by Oguntoyinbo’s lifelong commitment to humanitarian causes.

"Together with my state exco and local government executives, we chose to come to this orphanage in Argungu to identify with the orphans. It’s our way of spreading the spirit of kindness and compassion that Ambassador Ajadi embodies,” he noted.

According to him, the orphans offered heartfelt prayers for Ambassador Oguntoyinbo, expressing their appreciation for his generosity and wishing him continued success.

"The children prayed for him and promised to keep supporting his cause, even in their own way. This shows how much his goodwill resonates, even with those at the grassroots,” Abubakar added.

He further expressed hope that the celebrant himself would soon visit Kebbi State to witness the warmth and support his movement enjoys in the state.

"We cut the cake, offered individual prayers, and we hope that Ambassador Ajadi will personally visit Kebbi in the near future,” he said.

The Ajadi Rescue Movement, founded by Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, is known for its nationwide humanitarian outreach programs, especially in underserved communities. The birthday celebration this year witnessed similar activities across several states, including visits to orphanages, correctional facilities, and vulnerable groups.

The visit to Argungu has once again highlighted the group’s commitment to grassroots engagement and social responsibility, reflecting the leadership values and philanthropic vision of its founder.

