Human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has accused a Nigeria Police Force officer of stealing his AI Ray-Ban glasses during a major protest held on Monday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The protest, led by Sowore alongside other activists and retired police officers, sought to draw attention to the plight of pensioners and demand the removal of retired officers from the contributory pension scheme.

Sowore's glasses stolen in daylight

According to Sowore, the alleged theft happened in broad daylight and was caught on camera, yet the officer’s superiors have refused to reveal his identity.

“This Nigeria Police Force officer, dressed in mufti, stole my AI Ray-Ban glasses at the Force headquarters during #PoliceProtest today. His superiors are shielding him. Please DM if you know his name and rank as soon as possible!,” Sowore posted on his verified social media account, sparking widespread reactions online.

Despite the reported incident, the protest itself was marked by high turnout and solidarity among participants.

Retired officers from across the country braved heavy rain to march peacefully to the gates of the National Assembly before proceeding to the police headquarters.

Many carried placards demanding better welfare and justice, insisting they had been shortchanged by the current pension arrangement.

In his detailed statement shared on Facebook, Sowore described the event as a “watershed moment in the fight for dignity, justice, and equity.”

He recounted how the protest, which many doubted would succeed, managed to gather momentum and even caught the police leadership by surprise.

“What began as a modest assembly of retired officers quickly transformed into a full-fledged national protest,” he wrote.

Activist alleges attempted sabotage

Sowore also alleged attempts by the authorities to sabotage the demonstration, including efforts to isolate active officers from the protest and even an attempt to bribe protesters with drinks at the Force Headquarters. These moves, he said, were rejected by the determined participants.

Sowore claimed authorities made attempts to sabotage their protest efforts. Photo: FB/Omoyele Sowore

Source: Facebook

While the police have not issued an official statement addressing the theft claim, Sowore’s supporters online have demanded accountability and called for the officer involved to be identified.

The activist ended his remarks by praising the retired officers who traveled from different states and the members of his Take It Back Movement who helped mobilize people for the cause. According to Sowore, the campaign will continue, with the next round of protests planned for August 1, 2025.

“This is only the beginning,” he said, reaffirming the commitment to keep pushing for reforms in police welfare and pension policies.

