Live Updates: Tinubu Addresses National Assembly to Mark June 12
Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola

FCT, Abuja - Security presence was beefed up around the national assembly complex on Thursday morning, June 12, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appeared before a joint session of the senate and house of representatives to mark the Democracy Day 2025.

Legit.ng provides live updates from the programme.

President Tinubu is scheduled to address the lawmakers and Nigerians as part of the 2025 activities commemorating 26 years of Nigeria’s uninterrupted democracy. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Kindly refresh this page for fresh updates.

1:13 PM

Tinubu sends message to PDP, others

12:55 PM

Democracy Day: Tinubu pays tribute to Buhari

President Tinubu spoke to the national assembly joint session.

In his speech, Tinubu applauded his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, for honouring late MKO Abiola with June 12.

12:28 PM

President Bola Tinubu arrives at the national assembly

12:26 PM

Democracy Day 2025: Saraki at national assembly

Former Senate President is present at the occasion.

Saraki made the announcement via his X handle.

