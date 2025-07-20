Pastor Tunde Bakare revealed how the late Awujale of Ijebuland quietly united political forces that created the APC and led to Buhari’s 2015 victory

Bakare praised Buhari’s tolerance and inclusion, recalling how the former president welcomed diverse voices like clergy into politics

He urged Nigerians to honor their legacy by supporting balanced democracy, strong opposition and national unity over division

Pastor Tunde Bakare has shed light on the behind-the-scenes role played by the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape and paving the way for President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory in 2015.

Speaking during his state of the nation address on Sunday, Bakare praised the Awujale’s quiet influence in brokering the merger that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bakare sheds light on Awujale's role in APC

Bakare, who led the Global Community Citadel Church congregation, described the passing of both Buhari and the Awujale on the same day as deeply symbolic.

He noted that while the monarch remained non-partisan throughout his life, he saw value in uniting the political North and South to strengthen democracy and advance national interest.

“Without Awujale’s pivotal intervention, APC would not have emerged as a political party,” Bakare explained.

“Kabiyesi convened a key meeting at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island and brokered the agreement that led to the formation of the APC.”

According to Bakare, the late monarch’s motivation was rooted in the belief that Nigeria could only flourish through inclusive dialogue and balanced political competition.

“Even at that, Kabiyesi was non-partisan, supporting any course he thought would facilitate good governance, strengthen the national interest, foster peace and further the course of building a united Nigeria,” Bakare said.

“He remained, to the very end, an elder statesman, a patriot, a mentor, a loyal friend, and a rare gift to this nation.”

Pastor hails Buhari's selfless qualities

Reflecting on his own political journey, Bakare recalled being chosen by Buhari as running mate in the 2011 presidential election under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

He described Buhari as a man whose fairness and tolerance opened doors for people of diverse backgrounds, including clergy, to participate in politics.

“We must awake to the handwriting on the wall. President Muhammadu Buhari and Oba Sikiru Adetona left a legacy that reads loud and clear – The giant of Africa cannot stand on one leg,” Bakare noted.

He argued that the lesson left by both men was that a strong democracy depends on the presence of vibrant opposition and inclusive leadership.

“We cannot build Nigeria as a one-party state,” he said.

“We can only build on their legacy by ensuring that both the ruling party and the opposition are strong enough to guarantee good governance in the interest of the ordinary Nigerian.”

Bakare also highlighted Buhari’s legislative legacy, citing the Electoral Act reforms and the Not Too Young To Run Act as milestones that opened political opportunities for youth and persons with disabilities.

