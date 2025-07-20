President Tinubu joined dignitaries in Ijebu-Ode for the eighth-day Fidau prayer of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona

In an emotional tribute, Tinubu described the monarch as a confidante and guide whose leadership shaped generations

The president noted Oba Adetona’s passing leaves a deep void in Yoruba traditional institutions and Nigeria as a whole

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday joined dignitaries, traditional rulers, and political leaders in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, for the eighth-day Fidau prayer of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The event drew an impressive crowd as the president paid a deeply personal tribute to the revered monarch, describing him as a confidante and guide whose wisdom shaped generations.

Arriving earlier at Gateway International Airport, Iperu, alongside First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, the president was received by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and several other southwest governors.

Tinubu mourns passing of Awujale

The president’s aide, Dada Olusegun, confirmed his arrival via a social media post, noting the significance of the occasion.

Oba Adetona, who reigned for over 65 years, was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential traditional rulers.

His passing has left what many describe as an irreplaceable vacuum within both the Ijebu kingdom and the broader Yoruba cultural sphere.

Reflecting on the monarch’s life and his own personal connection, President Tinubu wrote:

“Last Sunday, within hours, I lost two men I held in the highest esteem: my dear predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Kabiyesi, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who joined his ancestors after over 65 remarkable years on the throne.

“Kabiyesi was more than a royal father to me. He was a confidante, a guide, and a man of truth whose wisdom never failed to steady those who sought it. In over six decades on the throne, he ruled with rare dignity, candour, and courage, always putting the people first with an unmistakable sense of duty.

“I am in Ijebu-Ode today to honour his legacy at his eighth-day Fidau prayers. Oba Adetona's demise has left an enormous void within the traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Nigeria in general. His voice, leadership, and generosity will echo far beyond Ijebuland.

“May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and comfort all who mourn him.”

The late Awujale’s reign, which began in 1960, is often credited with transforming Ijebuland into a centre of commerce, education and cultural pride. His influence extended beyond local affairs, making him a respected voice on national issues.

Traditionalists blocked as Awujale

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tension briefly marked the final farewell to the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as traditionalists attempting to perform customary rites at his burial were asked to leave.

The respected monarch, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 91 after an extraordinary 65-year reign, was buried on Monday at his residence in Ijebu-Ode.

