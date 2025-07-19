Obasanjo Hosts Ajadi, Other NNPP Leaders, Makes Fresh Vows

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, received Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and other top figures from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) at his residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

During the visit, the elder statesman reiterated his unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria, stating that his role in national affairs remains non-partisan and guided by a deep sense of patriotism.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo hosts Olufemi Ajadi, other NNPP leaders in Ogun Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

“I do not belong to any political party. I belong to Nigeria,” Obasanjo declared. “My interest is in the unity and security of this nation, and I will continue to speak the truth to move Nigeria forward.”

Obasanjo emphasized that he sees himself not as a politician but as a father of the nation, whose duty is to advocate for peace, stability, and national cohesion above ethnic or religious loyalties. He expressed disappointment over what he termed a growing lack of patriotism among Nigerians.

“People are now more committed to tribe and religion than to the country,” he said, citing a controversial statement by Buba Galadima that late President Muhammadu Buhari was brought into politics to strengthen Fulani interests. “That is not how to build a nation,” Obasanjo added.

NNPP Leaders Seek Guidance, Not Politics

The NNPP delegation—comprising national, zonal, women, and youth leaders—said the visit was not politically motivated but aimed at drawing from Obasanjo’s wealth of experience in leadership and nation-building.

Prince Nweze Onu, the NNPP National Vice Chairman (Southeast), described the visit as a spiritual and consultative pilgrimage.

“We came to seek Baba’s wisdom and prayers,” Onu said. “Anyone who seeks to lead must consult the elders.”

His Southwest counterpart, Prince Ademola Ayoade, echoed similar sentiments, clarifying that the meeting was not about political coalitions or defections.

“We remain proud members of the NNPP. Our mission here is to learn how to rescue Nigeria from the deepening crisis of bad leadership,” Ayoade stated.

Ajadi Urges Youth Reawakening Ahead of 2027

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, NNPP’s 2023 Ogun State gubernatorial candidate and a key figure in the Southwest chapter, lamented the self-serving nature of modern politics. He called on Nigerian youth to take ownership of the future.

“Politics is about interest, but it should be the people’s interest,” Ajadi declared. “We are not governing animals; we are governing human beings. If a leader is not addressing the needs of the people, such a leader is failing.”

Ajadi emphasized the need for a political rebirth ahead of the 2027 general elections and urged young Nigerians to organize, mobilize, and vote for visionary leaders.

“I haven’t seen a truly selfless Nigerian leader fully committed to national development. That’s why we, the youth, must rise,” he added.

‘Obasanjo Above Party Lines’ — NNPP Spokesman

Also speaking during the visit, NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Ladipo Johnson, praised Obasanjo for his continued contributions to Nigeria’s development outside partisan boundaries.

“Chief Obasanjo is one of the few elder statesmen still actively working for Nigeria, not for any party. We’re here to tap into that wisdom,” Johnson said.

Women and Youth Leaders Champion Grassroots Inclusion

Female leaders in the delegation—including Mrs. Ronnie Dikko-Killa (Lagos Chairperson), Lady Chinyere Ofokansi (Southeast Women Leader), Mrs. Erelu Tosin Sole (Southwest Women Leader), and Alhaja Shakirat Arowolo (Ogun Secretary)—all called for more inclusive development policies and the amplification of women's voices in governance.

Youth representatives such as Comrade Malik Sannie, NNPP Southwest Youth Leader, and Teluwo Kehinde, 2023 Ogun Central senatorial candidate, stressed the importance of youth involvement in politics as a means to secure a better future.

Other Notable Delegates

Among the delegation were:

Mrs. Oluwakemi Kayode

Mrs. Dasola Adebayo

Oluyinka Folahan

Kilamuwaye Badmus (Southwest PRO)

Olagbenro Bababowale

Ibrahim Shuaib (Southwest Treasurer)

A Sign of New Political Engagement?

Observers note that the meeting could signify a growing trend of constructive dialogue between Nigeria’s elder statesmen and emerging political actors, particularly as the countdown to the 2027 general elections begins. The emphasis on national unity, inclusive governance, and youth participation may reflect a broader yearning for transformative leadership across party lines.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng