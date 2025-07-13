Former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away at the age of 82 in a London hospital on July 13

Former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, pays tribute to the former president, sends condolences to the family

Former President Buhari served as a two-time democratically elected president and a one-time military head of state

Former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, mourns the passing of the Former President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13.

Buhari served as the democratically elected president of Nigeria from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

Former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, mourns the passing of the Former President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13.

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that Aregbesola took to his X.com page to pen a tribute to the late former president on Sunday, July 13.

The statement reads

"INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIR RAJI'UN.

"Today, we bid farewell to President Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari), a leader who served Nigeria with deep conviction and unwavering principle. His commitment to integrity and national unity defined his public service."

According to the statement, Aregbesola, who served as a Minister of Interior in Former President Buhari's cabinet, has highlighted the significant loss his death represents to Nigeria's political and administrative space as he sends kind words to his family and Nigerians at large.

"Nigeria has lost a statesman who believed deeply in our potential as one nation. We have gained the enduring example of a leader who remained true to his values.

"May Allah forgive him, accept his service, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. Our prayers are with his family and all Nigerians in this moment of reflection." The statement concluded

A brief history of the late President Buhari

Born in 1942, Former President Muhammadu Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983.

Buhari was removed from office in another military coup, which brought Former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to office in 1985.

Former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, mourns the passing of the Former President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13. Photo credit- @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Former President Buhari passes on

Legit.ng previously reported that the Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, his family announced on Sunday. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1664153-breaking-nigerian-president-muhammadu-buhari-dies-82/

His passing followed a prolonged illness, which the former head of state had endured since his time in office.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin,” family spokesperson Garba Shehu wrote in a brief statement. Born on December 17, 1942, Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, after previously ruling as the military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

President Tinubu mourns Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences. President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng