President Bola Tinubu reiterates his administration's commitment to tackling inflation and fostering economic stability through prudent fiscal management, transparent governance, and inclusive citizen engagement.

Legit.ng gathered that President Tinubu expressed this commitment during the opening ceremony of the three-day National Conference on Fiscal Governance, Transparency, and Accountability, held in Abuja on Monday, July 7.

The three-day event was organised by the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee.

The President, represented by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, said efforts are underway to strengthen financial systems across government agencies.

These include key initiatives comprising strengthening the auditor general's office, enhancing transparency in procurement processes, and promoting digital payment systems.

“Public funds must be traceable, and officers accountable. Transparency and accountability are not optional, they are key to Nigeria’s future,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu stressed that Nigeria must reduce inflation by fixing structural issues, especially in food production and supply chains.

He also emphasised the importance of cutting wasteful spending.

"He expressed, “Oversight is not a political tool. It is a patriotic duty.”

The president called on civil society, the media, and everyday Nigerians to hold the government accountable and play an active role in governance.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, speaking through his representative William Robinson, commended the country's recent economic reforms, including the elimination of fuel subsidies and improvements to the tax system.

He highlighted the UK's ongoing commitment to supporting Nigeria's financial system-strengthening efforts while stressing that tangible progress relies on

"transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement."

Montgomery further encouraged Nigeria to leverage digital solutions and innovative approaches to enhance public financial management.

