NAF Aircraft strikes terrorists in Kaduna, Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft have struck and bombed terrorists' enclaves in Kaduna state and Zamfara state

Air Vice Mashal Edward Gabkwet, said the terrorists were bombed at Malum Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state

Gabwet added that similar airstrike operations also took place at Bayan Ruwa in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has killed several terrorists after bombing their enclaves at Maluim Forest in Kaduna state and Bayan Ruwa in Zamfara state.

Air Vice Mashal Edward Gabkwet, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, said the terrorists were responsible for recent attacks within Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger state.

terrorists were responsible for recent attacks within Shiroro LGA of Niger state. Photo credit: SODIQ ADELAKUN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Gabkwet said Intelligence gathered that most of the bandits terrorizing Niger state were domiciled in Kaduna State, Vanguard reports.

He added that the terrorists relocated from Alawa Forest in Niger state to their stronghold in Malum Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.

“Consequently, the Air Component planned and executed an Air Interdiction mission on 21 Aug 24 on the terrorists’ stronghold at Malum Forest.

“Battle damage assessment and feedback from local sources revealed several of the terrorists were eliminated as a result of the strike."

He added that similar strikes were also conducted on terrorists’ hideouts at Bayan Ruwa in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

“The terrorists were tracked to zinc-roofed structures in a vegetated area with few footpaths and a river line Northwest of the location."

In another development, Legit.ng reported the NAF conducted airstrikes on bandits in Kaduna state, resulting in the death of numerous criminals as the operation against them continues.

The military reported that the militants were spotted travelling in a group of approximately 15 motorcycles.

The recent attack focused on the Kwiga-Kampamin Doka area of Birnin Gwari local government, where the bandits have established camps.

NAF airstrike kills 3 ISWAP commanders in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a report confirmed the demise of three leaders of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

It was gathered that the three leaders were killed following an attack by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike.

The three leaders of ISWAP were identified as Abacha, Bakura, and Babangida, hailing from the Jibularam area of Borno state, were recognised.

Source: Legit.ng