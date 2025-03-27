The NYSC's new N77,000 allowance has been trending online hours after serving corps members confirmed the payments across the country

Some social media users have been attributing the payment to viral corps member Raye, who went viral for lamenting over economic hardship in the country

Social media critic Daniel Regha has, however, stirred reactions with his take on the NYSC members' new allowance

The Nigerian online space has been agog following confirmation that the Federal Government has commenced the payment of the N77,000 new monthly allowance to members of the National Youth Service Corps, with the likes of Daniel Regha sharing his opinion.

Recall that the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, had disclosed that the new monthly allowance will be implemented from March 2025.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, also assured that the backlog of the new monthly allowance will also be paid to NYSC members.

Following the confirmation of payment, some Nigerians on social media have been attributing new allowance to viral NYSC member Raye, who called Tinubu, the most terrible president while lamenting the current economic hardship in the country.

In September 2024, the Federal Government announced a new allowance for NYSC members better known as corpers much to the excitement of the participants of the youth scheme.

Daniel Regha reacts to NYSC's new allowance

The social media critic, who is popular on X, formerly Twitter, for being vocal, stated that Raye's lamentation was not the reason for the new allowance.

Daniel Regha pointed out that talks about the new allowance had been ongoing before her viral video.

The critic also knocked Nigerians applauding the government, pointing out how it had failed to full its promise for months.

"Raye isn't the reason why the govt started paying NYSC "77k", her outburst raised debates but this has been an ongoing conversation for long; And again, the govt shouldn't be getting any applause for this, not after failing to do what they promised months ago. We don't see such delays when it comes to 'em politicians," Daniel Regha wrote.

Reactions trail Daniel Regha's tweet

Several netizens disagree with the critic, while others threw their weight behind him. Read some of the comments below:

