Videos on the popular social networking site Facebook claimed Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, used a real human head to perform rituals

Those circulating the claim insinuated that Ooni of Ife was seen performing the act during the 2025 Obatala festival in Ile-Ife, Osun state

A fact-checking platform investigated the viral claim and came out with its verdict in a report on Friday, February 28

Ile-Ife, Osun state - A video has been shared on Facebook with claims that it shows the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, publicly performing rituals with a human head.

The first-class monarch is seen pouring gin over what looks like a decapitated human head placed on a white cloth in a box.

A video posted widely on social media in Nigeria claimed the Ooni of Ife used a real human head at the 2025 Obatala festival in Ile-Ife. Photo credit: @OoniAdimulaIfe

The video's caption reads:

“Only in Nigeria will a known traditional ruler will be publicly performing ritual with human head without being arrested, tried and imprisoned. I give up”.

The claim can also be found in this Facebook post and another post.

But is it true that the Ooni used a real human head for festival rituals? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, lauched a probe.

Ooni of Ife's video shows figurine, not human head

The video had a TikTok watermark with the username @ifayomiobaeduempire. The fact-checking platform traced this back to the leading video-centric social media platform, but the original video appears to have been deleted.

The fact-checking platform said it, however, found another instance of the same video on the platform with the watermark “Obatala festival Ile Ife”—confirming its link to the event.

What is Obatala festival?

Obatala festival is a two-week annual festival programme that celebrates Yoruba religion, customs, culture, and tradition through spirituality, with the aim of bringing together a wider audience of traditional worshipers, cultural institutions, and visitors from different parts of the world such as the USA, Brazil, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Adherents believe Obatala is the kindly father of all the orishas (deities) and all humanity. According to them, he is also the owner of all heads and the creator of the world. They claim that Obatala is the source of all that is pure, wise, peaceful and compassionate.

Traditionalists during Obatala festival 2024. Photo credit: @olajuwon_scott

During Obatala festival, devotees and cultural enthusiasts gather for rituals and artistic displays. White clothes and terracotta figures, representing purity and Obatala's role in shaping humanity, are central to the celebrations.

Probe concerning claim on Ooni, Obatala, and human head

Further checks by the fact-checking platform on YouTube using the keyword 'Obatala festival' revealed a separate video of the Ooni pouring gin over a figure in a cart - a recognised part of the festival.

The fact-checking platform ruled that the object in the video is a figurine or model of a human head, and not a real human head.

