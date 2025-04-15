A Kwara State High Court has formally arraigned an Islamic cleric and four others in connection with the alleged ritual killing of a final-year student

The suspects, who face charges including conspiracy, culpable homicide, and possession of human parts, pleaded not guilty during the court session

With DSS investigations concluded, the court has adjourned the case to May 7 and instructed the state to present all witnesses and evidence for a full hearing

A Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, has directed the state government to present all necessary witnesses and evidence in the ongoing trial of an Islamic cleric and four others accused of ritual killing.

The suspects were arraigned before the court on Monday, April 15, 2025, following formal charges filed against them by the state.

Speaking after the court session on Tuesday, Dr Hammad Hussein Folorunsho (Esq), one of the legal representatives for the victim’s family, confirmed that the case has now been properly brought before a competent court.

“We were before the High Court of Justice this morning. This is because formal charges have been brought before the High Court. And the case was mentioned today (15th of April) as promised. The suspects were brought in person to the court, and they are now arraigned properly before a competent court. Their charges were read to them and they took their pleas,” he told Legit.ng.

Dr Folorunsho explained that the case has now moved past arraignment and is set for a full hearing on the next adjourned date.

“The court adjourned the case for hearing at the next sitting. We are moving to hearing properly. In fact, the court told the learned Attorney General who led the prosecuting team that, if it is possible, we should bring all our witnesses and evidence at the next adjourned date. The next adjourned date is 7th of May, 2025. The court wants us to bring all our witnesses that day for the acceleration of the trial.”

DSS concludes investigation, suspects return to prison

Dr Folorunsho added that the Department of State Services (DSS) had completed their investigations, as confirmed by the prosecution team in court.

“And the Attorney General told the court that DSS had also concluded their investigation on the matter as they promised. Our superior, the learned Attorney General, announced that himself today at the court and he pleaded that the court should order their remand back to the correctional centre at Oke-Kura. That is what happened in court today.”

Kwara cleric pleads not guilty

Legit.ng learned further that the Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello and four other individuals accused of the murder of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student of the Kwara State College of Education in Ilorin, have pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge levelled against them.

The charges brought before the court are serious and include criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, possession of human parts, armed robbery, and involvement in alleged ritualistic activities.

The first charge, criminal conspiracy, alleges that the accused conspired together to plan and execute the crime.

The second charge, culpable homicide, involves the unlawful killing of Hafsoh Lawal. In addition, the suspects face charges of being in possession of human body parts, suggesting the possibility of ritualistic motives behind the killing.

They are also accused of armed robbery, indicating that valuables may have been forcefully taken during the course of the crime.

The individuals standing trial include Abdulrahman Bello, an Islamic cleric believed to be the mastermind behind the alleged murder. He is joined by Ahmed AbdulWasiu, a 41-year-old man reportedly involved in the planning and execution of the crime.

Also facing charges is Suleiman Muhyideen, a 28-year-old phone repairer who is alleged to have acted as an accomplice. Jamiu Uthman, aged 29, is suspected of being part of an occult group linked to the crime.

The fifth accused, AbdulRahman Jamiu, a 31-year-old farmer, is also believed to be a member of the group involved in the incident.

DSS takes over custody of cleric who allegedly killed lover

