Emerging reports have it that a detachment of fully armed men of the Nigerian Police on Friday, August 2, forcefully dispersed a group of protesters around the Berger area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The policemen fired teargas canisters at the protesters and journalists covering the hardship protest at a separate location within the popular area in Abuja.

Some passers-by and motorists who were caught off-guard could be heard accusing the police of high-handedness.

A publication by Vanguard and The Punch confirmed the concerning development on Friday morning.

This comes after an Abuja high court had earlier granted an injunction seeking to confine protesters to the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

The FCT Minister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike had urged protesters to obey the court order on Thursday night, but the protesters' leaders say they had not been served with a copy of the order.

