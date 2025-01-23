Residents of Mpu in Aninri Local Government Area, Enugu State, celebrated the return of Mrs. Beatrice Ekweremadu from a UK prison

Mrs. Ekweremadu, sentenced in May 2023 to four years and six months for her role in an organ trafficking plot, returned to Nigeria on January 21

Local leaders and residents expressed gratitude for her return while continuing to hope and pray for the release of Senator Ike Ekweremadu

Aninri, Enugu state—The Mpu community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu state erupted in jubilation on Wednesday, January 22, as Mrs. Beatrice Ekweremadu, wife of former Deputy Senate President Senator Ike Ekweremadu, returned home from a United Kingdom prison.

Legit.ng recalls that Mrs. Ekweremadu was sentenced in May 2023 to four years and six months in prison for her involvement in an organ trafficking plot.

She returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, January 21, much to the joy of her community.

What took her to UK jail?

The Ekweremadus, along with a medical doctor, Dr. Obinna Obeta, were convicted by a UK court for attempting to harvest the kidney of a 21-year-old Lagos street trader for their daughter, Sonia, who was suffering from a kidney disease.

The young man fled and reported to UK authorities, leading to their arrest and subsequent trial.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu received a nine-year and eight-month sentence, while Dr. Obeta was sentenced to 10 years with his medical licence suspended.

Community dance for joy over Ekweremadu's wife release

During a community-wide celebration, the President of the Mpu Town Union Federated, Mr. Benjamin Chijioke, described Mrs. Ekweremadu’s return as a significant relief for the entire community, The Punch reported..

“Our joy as Mpu people knows no bounds. This is a great day for us. Since morning, it has been jubilation and celebration across all the villages,” Chijioke said.

He emphasized that many community members, especially those who benefited from the Ekweremadu family’s philanthropy, were moved to tears of joy.

The celebration coincided with the community’s Orie market day, turning the marketplace into a festive hub.

“We thank God and pray that He intervenes so that our illustrious son and leader, distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu, will soon return home in good health.

“Their absence has caused a significant setback for the community, but we remain hopeful," Chijioke added.

The councillor for Mpu Ward, Ogbuka Edwin, echoed similar sentiments, describing the day as akin to a public holiday.

“The news brought so much cheer. We will continue to pray until our leader and hero, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, rejoins his family,” Edwin said.

Social media platforms associated with the Mpu community have been inundated with messages of celebration and prayers for Senator Ekweremadu’s return.

One message read:

“Daalu Ezinne! But I can’t wait until I see Ikeoha Global! The man who made me who I am politically—a builder of people and structures. New things will happen soon!”

Another stated:

“May God’s name be praised now and always, Amen. It can only be God.”

Amidst the joy, a community member wrote:

“Waoooi, good news! Thank you for everything. Dear mummy, you are highly, highly welcome, ma!”

As the Mpu community celebrates Mrs. Ekweremadu’s return, their prayers and hopes now focus on the eventual return of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, whose leadership and philanthropy have left an indelible mark on their lives.

Why Ekweremadu is still in prison depite wife's release

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Beatrice Ekweremadu, the wife of former Nigerian Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, has reportedly been released from prison and returned to her home country.

Reports from several media houses, including the BBC, sparked celebrations. However, many have also asked about the status of Ike Ekweremadu, who remains in prison.

While Beatrice has been released, Ike Ekweremadu remains in prison. The reason for his continued imprisonment is straightforward: he was sentenced to a longer term.

