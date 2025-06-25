Kano State Police Command deputy spokesperson, DSP Hussaini Abdullahi, addresses speculations as the bomb squad recovered the unexploded explosives from the scene of the explosion

Police recover nine unexploded ordnance at the site of last weekend’s explosion at Yongxing Steel Company

Community leaders, residents express fear following confirmation of the police, raising serious safety concerns in the area

Mariri, Kano state.- The residents of Kano state have expressed panic following the revelation by the state's police command confirming that the explosion that rocked the Yongxing Steel Company along Ring Road, Mariri, last weekend came from an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO).

This was confirmed in a statement by the Kano State Police Command deputy spokesperson, DSP Hussaini Abdullahi, while addressing the speculations, stated that a team of police bomb disposal experts recovered the unexploded explosives while combing the scene.

The residents of Kano state have expressed panic following the revelation by the police command confirming that the explosion that rocked the Yongxing Steel Company. Photo credit-Jorge Fernández

Source: Getty Images

“Post-blast investigation reveals the explosion came from an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO), not from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as was initially speculated.

“A total of nine UXOs have now been recovered from the scene. We urge residents to remain calm but vigilant,” the statement reads.

Residents shared their fear

Speaking with a Legit.ng correspondent, residents living close to and working near the scene of the explosion shared their worries, as the revelation has triggered panic among locals in the area.

The residents of Kano state have expressed panic following the revelation by the police command confirming that the explosion that rocked the Yongxing Steel Company. Photo credit- Luis Tayo

Source: Getty Images

A resident, Malam Sani Ibrahim, who lives close to the factory, expresses worry as he believes there are still bombs lying around.

“We thought the explosion was bad enough, but now we are hearing there are still bombs lying around? This is terrifying,” Ibrahim said

Another resident, Malam Umar Sani, shared his experience during the explosion.

The blast almost threw me off my feet, now hearing there were more bombs left?

I can't sleep at night. The security and government must protect us better than this,” Sani added.

Another resident, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, expressed frustration over the lack of proper security warnings.

“We all heard the explosion, and they said it is not bomb, but now they are saying it is explosive but not bomb. Whatever it is, the fact that it can kill people, and cause destruction it is still dangerous.”

“The security should have issued some security measures to the community members around the factory especially now that these explosives were here all along, why weren’t we told earlier?,” She queried.

Community leaders demand safety regulations

Community leaders are demanding answers about the origin of the ordnance, with growing suspicions about possible safety violations at the industrial facility.

“This steel company must be thoroughly investigated. We need to know how they were brought in here and why,” said Malam Kabiru Haruna.

Comrade Yusuf Bello, a local youth leader, expressed fear as he suspects the materials may have been improperly stored scrap metals, while others fear a more sinister origin.

"This is not normal. We need the security authorities to tell us the truth. Were these military-grade explosives, or something from mining or demolition work?" It doesn’t make sense for them to tell us it is an explosive but not a bomb,” Bello expressed

Lagos police speak on explosion

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State Police Command has given details of the explosion that happened at Kodesho street in Oba Akran Avenue in Ikeja, the state capital, on Friday evening, April 11.

The incident was said to have prompted a swift response from the state emergency team, which included the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), which later confirmed the incident and assured the public of their safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng