Five people were confirmed dead and nine others injured in a tragic road crash involving a Mazda bus and a truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A separate petrol tanker explosion at NASFAT junction injured two people and destroyed six vehicles, causing widespread traffic disruption

Another tanker and an 18-tyre truck fell near Ogere Bridge, further compounding the day’s traffic woes with extensive road blockage

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

At least five people were killed while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple road crashes that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Multiple road crashes along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has claimed five lives. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: next24online/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Okpe disclosed that the accident involved a Mazda bus and a truck along the Car Park C section of the expressway.

According to her, the accident occurred when the truck, due to speeding and brake failure, rammed into the bus while it was attempting a turn.

The crash involved two vehicles,a Yellow Mazda Bus and an Ash Howo Truck with no registration number.

FRSC confirmed that nine people sustained injuries in multiple that occurred on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday. Photo credit: FRSC

Source: Facebook

She said:

“A total of 12 passengers (seven male adults and five female adults) were involved in the crash. Two male adults and three female adults were killed, while five male adults and two female adults were injured.

“The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the corpses were deposited at Idera Morgue.

“The suspected causes of the crash were speeding, brake failure, and loss of control on the part of the Howo truck, which rammed into the Mazda bus as the driver was negotiating a turning point at Car Park C.”

Explosion rocks Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Similarly, two people sustained varying degrees of injuries while six vehicles were burnt after a petrol-laden tanker exploded opposite the NASFAT junction along the expressway on Wednesday.

Legit.ng reported that a fully-loaded petrol tanker overturned and exploded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, causing panic among commuters and leading to a massive inferno that engulfed several vehicles.

Confirming the casualty in a traffic update, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed that two people suffered severe injuries.

He added that six vehicles, including four trucks, one bus, and one Toyota Camry.

Read related articles here:

Many feared dead in fatal accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fatal accident has reportedly claimed the lives of many people at the Karu bridge along the Abuja-Keffi expressway.

It was gathered that the accident involved a trailer and a vehicle conveying sachet water, commonly referred to as 'pure water'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng