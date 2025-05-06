The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has launched the NIN Authentication Service (NINAuth) to enhance secure identity verification for accessing government services

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) officially launched the NIN Authentication Service (NINAuth) to provide a secure and seamless identity verification process for accessing government services.

This development followed President Bola Tinubu’s approval of NIN-based authentication across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to digital identity management.

NIN authentication service enhances security and access

The NIN Authentication Service was designed to improve data security, empower user control, and simplify access to essential government services such as SIM registration, immigration applications, tax filings, government intervention programmes, and driver’s licence renewals.

Dr. Kayode Adegoke, the Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, stated that the launch of NINAuth aligned with the Commission’s mandate to regulate a reliable digital identity system for both citizens and legal residents.

He highlighted that the NINAuth suite—comprising web-based, API-driven, and mobile verification services—was part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s national identity infrastructure.

NINAuth introduces user control and secure verification

The NIMC NINAuth application serves as the official interface for integration with the Commission’s backend infrastructure. It introduces a robust layer of protection, ensuring individuals have control over their personal data.

The platform prioritises transparency, trust, and user autonomy by requiring explicit consent before any information is shared for Know Your Customer (KYC) authentication or other verification processes.

Key features and benefits of NIN authentication service

- Enhanced Security: Protects personal data from unauthorised access.

- User Control: Empowers individuals to manage their data-sharing preferences.

- Seamless Access: Enables secure single sign-on for convenient service interactions.

Dr. Adegoke emphasised that NINAuth reaffirms NIMC’s commitment to advancing modern, secure digital identity management in Nigeria.

The service supports real-time identity verification, enhancing service delivery, database harmonisation, and compliance with the National Identity Policy.

How to access the NIN authentication service

The NINAuth platform has been designated as the exclusive channel for all NIN-based verification and authentication activities.

Nigerians are encouraged to download the NINAuth App from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to access its services.

