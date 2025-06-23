Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace due to rising tensions in the region, with potential impacts on flights from Nigeria, particularly those operated by Qatar Airways

Bankole Bernard of Finchglow Holdings anticipates disruptions, as Qatar Airways has not yet made an official announcement regarding flight suspensions

The Qatari foreign ministry emphasised that the airspace restriction is a precautionary measure to protect both locals and tourists, and the security situation in the country remains stable

Amid rising tensions in the area, Qatar has declared a temporary closure of its airspace, which may soon impact flights from Nigeria.

According to the Qatari foreign ministry, this action is intended to protect both locals and tourists. Iran threatened to retaliate against the US after it struck its nuclear sites, which prompted the shutdown.

Before the US bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, the US State Department had warned its citizens living abroad to "exercise increased caution."

According to Bankole Bernard, Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, flights from Nigeria, particularly those operated by Qatar Airways, are expected to be impacted by the airspace closure.

Although Qatar Airways has not yet issued an official statement to travel companies, Bernard stated that this is to be expected as flights will no longer be allowed to fly within Qatari airspace.

“This will affect flights from Nigeria. We are on the verge of a third world war. Qatar Airways has not sent any message to us yet to say they are suspending operations, but I know they will announce it soon. A lot of airlines have suspended operations to Qatar.

“Qatar Airways operates daily flights to Lagos and Abuja and a few weekly flights to Kano. So, it’s a huge passenger traffic that would be affected. Qatar still operated today. Qatar is in the Middle East, and there are security concerns, including the possibility of an attack on a plane. So, this is a very tough time to fly,” Bernard said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar stated that restricting its airspace is necessary to protect both locals and tourists.

The foreign ministry responded to the embassy alert in a separate statement, saying the warning did not necessarily indicate the presence of particular threats.

“The security situation in the country is stable,” the statement said, adding that “the relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors.”

