Petrol and diesel prices have soared across major depots nationwide following a rise in global crude oil prices

Also, the 650,000 bpd-capacity Dangote Refinery raised its ex-depot prices by N55 per litre, from N825 to N888

The development caused widespread petroleum product price increases nationwide, with depot owners quickly adapting

As of Saturday, June 21, 2025, fuel depot prices across Nigeria have surged, with petrol and diesel recording significant hikes in many locations.

A five-day review showed increased tension in the international crude oil market and rising transport costs.

Dangote Refinery prices

The five-day review covers major petroleum product hubs across the Dangote Refinery and several other depots nationwide.

PMS: ₦825 → ₦880

AGO: ₦1,020 → ₦1,055

LPG: ₦845 → ₦845

ATK: ₦962 → ₦962

The mega refinery increased its petrol ex-depot prices by N55 per litre, showing the tightening supply or logistics costs.

Diesel prices increased slightly, while liquified natural gas and kerosene remained stable.

Coconut axis depot costs

Swift (PMS): ₦845 → ₦920

Ibeto (AGO): ₦996 → ₦1,048

Ibachem (AGO): ₦996 → ₦1,048

Bono (ATK): ₦1,020 → ₦1,020

According to reports, the prices at Coconut depots showed significant price increases as petrol rose by N75 per litre at Swift, and diesel increased by N52 at Ibeto and Ibachem. Kerosene remained stable at Bono

Satellite depot prices

Emadeb (PMS): ₦845 → ₦915

Rain Oil (PMS): ₦900 → ₦920

Mao (AGO): ₦995 → ₦1,050

Wosbab (AGO): ₦996 → ₦1,050

Rain Oil (LPG): ₦870 → ₦890

Rain Oil (ATK): ₦1,020 → ₦1,015

Petroleumpriceng price data showed that Satellite depots recorded significant petrol and diesel price increases.

The report disclosed that Wosbab’s diesel prices increased by N55 per litre, while Rainoil recorded a slight Kerosene price drop.

Dockyard depot prices

NIPCO (PMS): ₦895 → ₦920

Aiteo (PMS): ₦840 → ₦893

NIPCO (AGO): ₦1,100 → ₦1,100

Navgas (LPG): ₦870 → ₦880

NIPCO (LPG): ₦865 → ₦900

Data shows that the Dockyard PMS and LPG prices increased, saw a moderate climb as NIPCO’s diesel prices remained firm, showing a steady supply despite rising petrol activity.

Delta depot prices

Matrix Warri (PMS): ₦910 → ₦925

A&E (PMS): ₦860 → ₦920

Rain Oil (PMS): ₦910 → ₦925

Edo Refinery (AGO): ₦995 → ₦1,040

Taurus (AGO): ₦1,050 → ₦1,045

Matrix Warri (AGO): ₦1,100 → ₦1,050

Matrix Warri (ATK): ₦1,010 → ₦1,010

The breakdown shows that petrol prices, especially at A&E, as diesel prices remained mixed.

Edo Refinery saw an N45 per litre price increase; however, Matrix Warri saw an N50 decrease, and kerosene remained stable.

Port Harcourt depot prices

Ever (PMS): ₦920 → ₦920

TSL (PMS): ₦920 → ₦920

Sigmund (PMS): ₦920 → ₦930

Bulk Strategic (AGO): ₦1,120 → ₦1,100

Masters (AGO): ₦1,105 → ₦1,120

Stockgap (LPG): ₦925 → ₦950

Petrol prices at Port Harcourt depots remained steady except at Sigmund, which saw a price increase of N10, while diesel prices went slightly up and down, and LPG gained N25 per kg at Stockgap.

Calabar depot prices

Fynefield (PMS): ₦930 → ₦928

Mainland (PMS): ₦920 → ₦935

Hyde (PMS): ₦930 → ₦935

Petrol prices in Calabar remained relatively stable, with minor adjustments, as Mainland and Hyde increased their prices by N15, showing steady loading in the area.

Analysts predict further price hikes

Experts say that with Brent Crude selling above $78 per barrel and regional conflicts causing anxiety in global markets, depot prices may remain high in the coming week.

Marketers are asked to track vessel schedules and monitor landing cost adjustments as local demand increases.

Filling stations announce new fuel prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that fuel prices have increased across Nigeria following Dangote Refinery’s decision to raise its ex-depot petrol price.

A survey conducted by Legit.ng shows that petrol pump prices have risen above N900 per litre at several filling stations.

On Friday, June 20 evening, Dangote Petroleum Refinery decided to increase its petrol price for marketers to N880 per litre.

