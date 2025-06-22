Petroleum Product Depot Prices Surge Nationwide as Dangote Increases Petrol Prices by N55 Per Litre
- Petrol and diesel prices have soared across major depots nationwide following a rise in global crude oil prices
- Also, the 650,000 bpd-capacity Dangote Refinery raised its ex-depot prices by N55 per litre, from N825 to N888
- The development caused widespread petroleum product price increases nationwide, with depot owners quickly adapting
Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.
As of Saturday, June 21, 2025, fuel depot prices across Nigeria have surged, with petrol and diesel recording significant hikes in many locations.
A five-day review showed increased tension in the international crude oil market and rising transport costs.
Dangote Refinery prices
The five-day review covers major petroleum product hubs across the Dangote Refinery and several other depots nationwide.
- PMS: ₦825 → ₦880
- AGO: ₦1,020 → ₦1,055
- LPG: ₦845 → ₦845
- ATK: ₦962 → ₦962
The mega refinery increased its petrol ex-depot prices by N55 per litre, showing the tightening supply or logistics costs.
Diesel prices increased slightly, while liquified natural gas and kerosene remained stable.
Coconut axis depot costs
- Swift (PMS): ₦845 → ₦920
- Ibeto (AGO): ₦996 → ₦1,048
- Ibachem (AGO): ₦996 → ₦1,048
- Bono (ATK): ₦1,020 → ₦1,020
According to reports, the prices at Coconut depots showed significant price increases as petrol rose by N75 per litre at Swift, and diesel increased by N52 at Ibeto and Ibachem. Kerosene remained stable at Bono
Satellite depot prices
- Emadeb (PMS): ₦845 → ₦915
- Rain Oil (PMS): ₦900 → ₦920
- Mao (AGO): ₦995 → ₦1,050
- Wosbab (AGO): ₦996 → ₦1,050
- Rain Oil (LPG): ₦870 → ₦890
- Rain Oil (ATK): ₦1,020 → ₦1,015
Petroleumpriceng price data showed that Satellite depots recorded significant petrol and diesel price increases.
The report disclosed that Wosbab’s diesel prices increased by N55 per litre, while Rainoil recorded a slight Kerosene price drop.
Dockyard depot prices
- NIPCO (PMS): ₦895 → ₦920
- Aiteo (PMS): ₦840 → ₦893
- NIPCO (AGO): ₦1,100 → ₦1,100
- Navgas (LPG): ₦870 → ₦880
- NIPCO (LPG): ₦865 → ₦900
Data shows that the Dockyard PMS and LPG prices increased, saw a moderate climb as NIPCO’s diesel prices remained firm, showing a steady supply despite rising petrol activity.
Delta depot prices
- Matrix Warri (PMS): ₦910 → ₦925
- A&E (PMS): ₦860 → ₦920
- Rain Oil (PMS): ₦910 → ₦925
- Edo Refinery (AGO): ₦995 → ₦1,040
- Taurus (AGO): ₦1,050 → ₦1,045
- Matrix Warri (AGO): ₦1,100 → ₦1,050
- Matrix Warri (ATK): ₦1,010 → ₦1,010
The breakdown shows that petrol prices, especially at A&E, as diesel prices remained mixed.
Edo Refinery saw an N45 per litre price increase; however, Matrix Warri saw an N50 decrease, and kerosene remained stable.
Port Harcourt depot prices
- Ever (PMS): ₦920 → ₦920
- TSL (PMS): ₦920 → ₦920
- Sigmund (PMS): ₦920 → ₦930
- Bulk Strategic (AGO): ₦1,120 → ₦1,100
- Masters (AGO): ₦1,105 → ₦1,120
- Stockgap (LPG): ₦925 → ₦950
Petrol prices at Port Harcourt depots remained steady except at Sigmund, which saw a price increase of N10, while diesel prices went slightly up and down, and LPG gained N25 per kg at Stockgap.
Calabar depot prices
- Fynefield (PMS): ₦930 → ₦928
- Mainland (PMS): ₦920 → ₦935
- Hyde (PMS): ₦930 → ₦935
Petrol prices in Calabar remained relatively stable, with minor adjustments, as Mainland and Hyde increased their prices by N15, showing steady loading in the area.
Analysts predict further price hikes
Experts say that with Brent Crude selling above $78 per barrel and regional conflicts causing anxiety in global markets, depot prices may remain high in the coming week.
Marketers are asked to track vessel schedules and monitor landing cost adjustments as local demand increases.
Filling stations announce new fuel prices
Legit.ng earlier reported that fuel prices have increased across Nigeria following Dangote Refinery’s decision to raise its ex-depot petrol price.
A survey conducted by Legit.ng shows that petrol pump prices have risen above N900 per litre at several filling stations.
On Friday, June 20 evening, Dangote Petroleum Refinery decided to increase its petrol price for marketers to N880 per litre.
