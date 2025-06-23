Eleven Nigerian states, including Lagos, Zamfara, and Anambra, have taken steps to adopt ranching to reduce deadly herder-farmer clashes

Some residents supported ranching as sustainable and peaceful, while others, particularly in Lagos and Anambra, raised concerns about land use and fairness

States like Benue and Edo remain undecided, while Oyo and Bayelsa strictly enforce anti-open grazing laws with arrests and prosecutions

Eleven Nigerian states have commenced or expressed readiness to implement ranching.

The move comes as a solution to the persistent herders-farmers conflict that has led to numerous deaths across the country.

As violence between farmers and herders escalates, 11 states have stepped up efforts to resolve the conflict. Photo credit: Ute Grabowsky/Kola Sulaimon

As reported by Punch on Monday, June 23, , Lagos, Plateau, Ondo, Zamfara, Bauchi, Delta, Niger, Kano, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Anambra are either allocating land, developing infrastructure, or drafting policies to support ranching.

The push for ranching follows renewed violence in Benue and Plateau states, with President Bola Tinubu describing the killings as land-grabbing efforts.

Recall that over 200 people were reported killed in Yelewata, Benue, prompting the President to establish a peace committee and instruct the arrest of suspected perpetrators.

Lagos, Anambra, Ondo and others take local steps

Lagos has an existing anti-open grazing law and has begun developing ranches, according to Emmanuel Audu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems.

"We are already developing our own ranch and welcome collaboration with the Federal Government," he said.

Similarly, Anambra Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, noted that the anti-open grazing law remains in effect.

"Governor Soludo is on the President's economic team, and Anambra will support the ranching initiative," he said.

Ondo state also runs two ranches and is open to private investment, said Akinsola Wemimo, aide to Governor Aiyedatiwa, Vanguard reported.

"We haven't received any Federal Government funding, but we are not opposed to ranching," he added.

Mixed reactions from citizens

While some Lagos residents support ranching as more sustainable and secure, others argue that Lagos lacks the space for such initiatives.

Emmanuel Sanusi said,

"Ranching is better; it reduces conflicts and boosts security."

However, Adebayo Adedeji of Ifako Ijaiye countered,

"Neither ranching nor open grazing is feasible in Lagos due to its structure."

In Anambra, some residents expressed suspicion over land donations, arguing that ranching benefits private cattle owners.

"This is a private business; the government shouldn’t be involved," said rights activist Dr Okey Ifeanyi.

Northern states express readiness

Zamfara's Special Assistant on Media, Mustafa Jafaru, affirmed the state’s willingness to donate land for ranching, citing the severity of herders-farmers conflicts.

"We have vast lands and support any move to end this menace," he said.

In Nasarawa, Governor Abdullahi Sule announced the provision of 22,000 hectares in Awe LGA for the FG’s ranching hub.

He called for swift implementation in other cooperating states to reduce regional insecurity.

Plateau has also begun modernising its livestock infrastructure, as revealed by the governor's adviser Yiljap Abraham.

"The Wase Grazing Lot project, in partnership with the FG, will strengthen economic resilience and peace," he stated.

Benue, Edo and Kwara remain cautious

Despite having an anti-open grazing law, Benue state has not committed to providing land for ranches. Commissioner Mathew Abo said the government is still deliberating.

"We have not yet decided on allocating land to the Federal Government," he explained.

Edo state is similarly undecided. While ranching is supported in principle, Governor Monday Okpebholo aide Gold Igbodu said no formal policy has been adopted yet.

Kwara is exploring a hybrid system, combining ranching with borehole-supported pastoral farming.

The government is installing feed-preparation equipment and providing water sources to Fulani settlements.

Other states adopt strict anti-open grazing laws

Amid increasing deaths caused by clashes between farmers and herders, 11 states have taken decisive steps to address the issue. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Oyo, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom enforce anti-open grazing laws, with violators facing prosecution.

Oyo's Agriculture Commissioner, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said the state had arrested over 58 cows and prosecuted multiple offenders.

"The law is still in effect. We’re also improving farm settlement security," he noted.

Meanwhile, Gombe and Akwa Ibom residents voiced support for ranching.

Farmer Halima Mohammed said, "Ranching can create jobs and reduce land-related tensions."

Herders kill farmers, burn crop harvests in Gombe

Previously, two days of violent clashes between farmers and cattle herders in Powushi and Kalindi villages in the Billiri local government area of Gombe state resulted in the death of two persons.

According to residents in the affected communities, the attack has also led to the destruction of vital agricultural produce.

A resident of the area, Christina Anthony, disclosed to Premium Times in a telephone interview that the conflict began on Monday, December 9, when a group of herders robbed a resident of Kalindi who was riding his motorcycle to his farm.

