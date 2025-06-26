Kwara govt proposes 15-year jail term and N200,000 fine for cultism offenders in new amendment bill aimed at curbing secret cults and societies

Existing secret cults and secret societies' prohibition law to be amended with stiffer penalties to tackle cultism

Shittu Risqat, clerk of the House of Assembly, announced the public hearing on the secret cults and Secret Societies Amendment Bill 2025 to introduce harsher punishments for offenders

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Kwara State Government has proposed stiffer penalties for individuals involved in secret cults and societies as part of a new amendment to an existing law.

In a statement signed by the house clerk, Shittu Risqat, it revealed that the bill is slated for a public hearing at the State House Assembly today, and it may be cited as the Secret Cults and Secret Societies (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Kwara State Government has proposed stiffer penalties for individuals involved in secret cults and societies as part of a new amendment to an existing law. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the bill, which seeks to amend the Secret Cults and Secret Societies (Prohibition) Law No. 4 of 2016, was recently introduced before the Kwara State House of Assembly.

According to the proposed legislation, the minimum jail term for offenders will be increased from 14 to 15 years, while the fine for violators will rise from N50,000 to N200,000.

The new bill is titled "A Law to Amend the Secret Cults and Secret Societies (Prohibition) Law No. 4 of 2016; to Impose Stiffer Penalty to Offenders and for Other Related Matters."

The Kwara State Government has proposed stiffer penalties for individuals involved in secret cults and societies as part of a new amendment to an existing law. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Source: Twitter

A statement on the proposed law reads:

“The Secret Cults and Secret Societies (Prohibition) Law No. 4 of 2016 is amended as set out in this Bill.”

The amendment introduces new offences, including destroying or interfering with evidence related to cult activities, and threatening or coercing individuals to join cult groups.

It also empowers security operatives to act with or without a warrant when conducting searches or arrests related to cultism.

Key highlights of the amendment now include punishment for anyone who "destroys or interferes with evidence related to Secret Cults or Secret Societies activities" or who "directly or indirectly forces or threatens any person to join a secret cult."

Existing law prohibits students from secret society

The original 2016 law already prohibits forming, joining, or financing any cult group. It also mandates institutions in the state to expel students found to be members of secret cults and bans the readmission of previously convicted or expelled individuals.

Section 2 of the Act reads:

(1) No person shall establish or form a secret cult or secret society.

Prohibition of secret cutts and secret societiens

(2) No person shall -

(a) associate with a secret cult or secret society; or

(b) join a secret cult or secret society as a member; or

(c) give financial or material support to a secret cult or secret society; or

(d) participate in any activity of a secret cult or secret society.

Stiffer punishment for offenders

One of the major proposed amendments to the law is the punishment section. If the bill is passed, the section will read:

Any person who contravenes the provisions of section 2 or 8 commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years but not exceeding 15 years and also to a fine of N200,000.

Jurisdiction over cult related offences

The new proposed legislation is also intended to retain the exclusive jurisdiction granted to the State High Court to try any suspected offender for cult related offences in the state.

The jurisdiction as contained in section 13 reads:

A person who commits an offence under this Law shall be tried by the High Court of the State.

Legit.ng previously reported that at least 19 people were feared killed in a renewed cult clash in Obelle community in Emohua local government area (LGA) of Rivers state on Sunday, February 9 2025.

This was confirmed in a report by The Punch on Monday, February 10 2025. The development has sparked panic in the area, causing residents to flee.

While the community was still reeling in the pain of the incident, on Sunday morning, February 9, Icelanders and Deybam cult groups in the area resumed their supremacy battle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng