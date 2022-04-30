In an effort to get his mobile phone that fell into a soakaway, a 40-year-old man based in Kano state has lost his life

This unfortunate incident has been confirmed by the spokesman for the state fire service, Saminu Abdullahi

According to Abdullahi, the victim who hailed from Katsina state entered a soakaway with the intention of retrieving his cellphone but was trapped in the process afterward, confirmed dead

A 40-year-old-man identified as Muazu Garba, on Thursday lost his life in a failed attempt to recover his mobile phone, which fell into a pit toilet at Jirgiya Quarters, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesman for the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Thursday, April 28, in Kano, The Punch reports.

Abdullahi, who confirmed the sad incident disclosed the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, PM News added.

He said the victim was, however, brought out of the septic tank already dead, and his corpse was handed over to the Ward Head of Jigirya, Alhaji Nuhu Adamu.

Abdullahi said Garba was using his mobile phone in the toilet when it fell inside and he went to get it from the sewer,

He said:

“On Thursday, April 28, 2022, our formation received an emergency call from one Abbas Abubakar, who reported the incident at Jigirya Nassarawa Local Government Area.

“When our men arrived at the scene, they found that a man of about 40 years of age, Mu’azu Garba, from Katsina State, entered inside a soakaway with the intention to retrieve his cell phone. In the process, the victim was reportedly trapped, and subsequently rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

“We have handed over the remains of the victim to the ward head of Jigirya, Nuhu Adamu, while the cause of death was attributed to a failed attempt to retrieve his cell phone from a soakaway.”

