Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Kano state fire service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the sad incident through a statement

A 30-year-old man, Haruna Abdullahi and 45-year-old Adamu Danjummai died in a pit toilet at Aku Village in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State while making efforts to recover a cell phone.

It was the third pit toilet death in the state, in similar circumstances.

PM News reports that the public relations officer of the Kano state fire service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, made this disclosure through a statement in Kano.

The two brothers were trapped inside a pit toilet in an attempt to recover cellphone. Photo credit: GasNation

Source: Facebook

What really happened

Abdullahi said the incident occurred on Sunday morning, May 1.

He said:

“We received an emergency call from Gaya Fire Station at about 07:15 a.m. from one Ali Ahmed, that two men had been trapped inside a pit toilet.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 07:25 a.m."

The brothers were brought out of the pit latrine unconscious and later confirmed dead.

Their corpses were handed over to the village head of Aku, Adamu Isyaku.

The PPRO said that Abdullahi entered the toilet with the intention to pick up his cellphone when he fell inside and got trapped, his brother Danjummai went inside to rescue him and he also got trapped.

Source: Legit.ng