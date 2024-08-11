Four able-bodied men have mysteriously lost their lives in a soak-away pit in Owerri north local government area of Imo state

The unfortunate incident while the deceased workers while trying to rescue each other from the septic tank

The state police public relations officer, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the tragic incident on Sunday, August 11

Owerri, Imo state - The families of four men have been thrown into mourning as they tragically lost their lives in a soak-away pit at Umuoyala Egbu community in Owerri north local government area of Imo state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, August 10 a day after workers evacuated the soak away.

According to Nigerian Tribune, an eyewitness said one of the deceased workers, identified as Eke, entered the soak-away pit to clear the blockage after the owner of the property complained about blockages in the water flow.

Eke, however, was unable to come out of the pit despite efforts to rescue him.

It turned into a tragic event as the second, third, and fourth men also lost their lives in the soak-away pit while attempting to save each other.

The incident caused widespread panic with residents baffled by the sudden and mysterious deaths of four men in such a short time.

The lifeless bodies were eventually retrieved and confirmed dead by a medical doctor at the Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident, however, said he is yet to have the full details.

