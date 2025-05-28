EFCC operative testified that former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele allegedly received $17.1 million in cash via a proxy between 2020 and 2023

Evidence includes WhatsApp messages and witness testimony revealing cash transfers from a dispatch rider to Emefiele’s associate, Henry Omoile

Emefiele faces 19 corruption charges totaling $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion; the trial was adjourned to October 7 and 8, 2025, for continuation

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alvan Gurumnaan, testified on Tuesday, May 27, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, shedding light on how former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele allegedly received $17.1 million in cash through a proxy between 2020 and 2023.

EFCC uncovers money trail linked to Emefiele

Gurumnaan told Justice Rahman Oshodi that the cash was delivered over a three-year period in several tranches, Punch reported.

The money was handed over to Henry Omoile, an associate of Emefiele and the second defendant in the ongoing case.

“The personal errands Osazuwa ran for Emefiele included receiving a call from him and contacting a person named Mohit in London, who then connected him to another individual,” Gurumnaan said. “From September 2020 to 2023, Osazuwa collected a total of $17.1 million on behalf of Emefiele and handed it over to Henry Omoile, as instructed by Emefiele.”

Witness explains investigation and evidence collection

The EFCC operative further explained how the investigation began with statements from a dispatch rider, Monday Osazuwa, who had previously testified.

Osazuwa admitted to collecting the money and delivering it to Omoile at Emefiele’s residence in Ikoyi.

“We collected the proxy’s phone and found WhatsApp messages confirming the transactions,” Gurumnaan stated. “Mohit, Raja’s boss, also confirmed these dealings.”

He added that all the documents were extracted and printed in the presence of the EFCC team, ensuring transparency, Vanguard reported.

Emefiele faces multiple corruption charges

Emefiele and Omoile are charged with 19 counts related to corrupt demands and gratification totaling $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

Gurumnaan revealed that the EFCC had received several petitions against Emefiele alleging abuse of office and illegal fund receipts.

The investigation involved gathering documents from the CBN, Corporate Affairs Commission, and other bodies. Several officials connected to the case were interviewed, while one suspect, Eric Udoh, remains at large and has been placed on Interpol’s red notice.

Trial adjourned to October for continuation

Following the witness testimony, Justice Oshodi adjourned the trial to October 7 and 8, 2025, for further proceedings.

This unfolding case highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption in Nigeria’s financial institutions and bring alleged perpetrators to justice.

