A final-year medical student at ABU, Usman Sani Baba, has reportedly passed away after a brief illness

The Medical and Dental Students Association of Ahmadu Bello University mourned the promising young student, expressing deep sorrow over his untimely demise

Tributes pour in as friends, family, and professors remember his impactful life and offer condolences

Zaria, Kaduna state - Usman Sani Baba, a final year medical student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state, is dead.

Baba's death was announced in a statement on the official Twitter page of the Medical and Dental Students of the College of Medical Sciences, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

A final-year Ahmadu Bello University medical student, Usman Sani Baba, died on Sunday, July 2. Photo credit: @official_abumsa

According to the statement signed by the students' association's president, Umar Mustapha Kareto, and sighted by Legit.ng, the ABU final-year medical student died on Sunday, July 2, after a brief illness.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart but with total submission to the will of Allah that I inform you of the passing away of Usman Sani Baba (Muhammad Sani) after a brief illness this morning. His demise has left his immediate family, our medical school and the university community in deep mourning," the statement partly read.

Usman Sani Baba had a promising future - Kareto mourns

Further mourning Baba, Kareto said the deceased's loss is deeply felt by his family, classmates, and professors.

"He had a promising future ahead of him, and his loss is deeply felt by his family, classmates, professors, and everyone associated with the medical program," the president of the ABU Medical Students Association said.

"It surely was a painful exit but we take solace knowing too well that he lived a fruitful and impactfull life. He will be remembered for using his sojourn on earth wisely and well, he added to what he found on earth but not subtracted, he made and didn't destroy and he left things better than he found them."

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased while praying to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Two students of the university, Mustapha Aminu Tukur and Kabiru Hamza, had on Monday, June 26, died in a boat accident.

Afe Babalola varsity student slumps, dies after final exams

In another related incident, the family of Ayomide Oduntan, a 500-level mechanical engineering student of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, was thrown into mourning after he slumped and died on campus after his final exams.

Oduntan reportedly died on the school campus on Thursday, June 1.

The final-year student was rushed to the school hospital after he slumped but didn’t make it.

