Alhaji Abbas Daniyan, a prominent petrol dealer, and his manager, Abubakar Issa, were freed after spending 30 days in terrorist captivity, following a N100 million ransom payment

The victims endured threats of death after their families could no longer raise funds. They had communicated their willingness to die rather than face further payment demands

After their release, both Daniyan and Issa were immediately taken for medical treatment, highlighting the physical and emotional strain caused by their month-long ordeal

Alhaji Abbas Daniyan, a well-known petrol dealer in Kwara state, and his manager, Abubakar Issa, have been freed after spending 30 harrowing days in the custody of terrorists.

Their release was confirmed by a family member who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 11.

Alhaji Abbas Daniyan and his manager, Abubakar Issa, have been freed by terrorists after spending 30 days in captivity. Photo credit: Suleiman Muhammed Toheer Mrate

Source: Original

The businessman and his manager were freed after a ransom payment of N100 million, which was reportedly the final amount paid to secure their release.

Videos and photos shared with Legit.ng showed family members and well-wishers celebrating their freedom in Ndeji village, located in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara state, early on Wednesday morning.

Emotional ordeal and threats of death

A family member recounted the emotional trauma the victims endured during their captivity. The source revealed that communication from the abductees had stopped after the ransom was paid.

The victims had reportedly warned their families not to raise any more funds. According to the source, one of the victims had told their family that they were ready to die if the terrorists wanted to kill them, as they no longer had money to pay.

“The abductees were released now. Only the N100 million that was earlier paid. The man called his people last week and told them that he is ready to die. If they want to kill them, they should kill them. He doesn't have any money again and they should not pay anything again," the source explained.

The source further described how the abductors had threatened to kill the victims, even after the ransom was paid.

"Since last week they didn't communicate with them and they were saying nobody should give them a penny again," the family member added.

Victims taken for medical attention

The release of Daniyan and Issa marks the end of their 30-day ordeal, but the emotional toll and physical strain from their time in captivity were evident.

The family member confirmed that both victims were immediately taken to General Hospital Lafiagi for medical attention.

“Now, I'm currently in their village, Ndeji village. We want to carry them to General Hospital Lafiagi for treatment. They have to go and treat them,” the source said.

While there were no immediate reports of any severe physical injuries, the family member stressed the importance of medical checks to ensure the victims' health had not been significantly compromised during their time in captivity.

The abduction and public concern

Alhaji Abbas Daniyan and his manager, Abubakar Issa, are now free after 30 days in the hands of terrorists. Photo credit: Pius Ekpei Utomi

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the two men were abducted on Thursday, May 9, 2025, from Daniyan Shaba Global Investment filling station near the Gbugbu International Market in Edu Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses described how gunmen stormed the area after business hours, setting a Toyota Sienna on fire before abducting the businessman and his manager.

It was also reported that the abductors took an undisclosed sum of money during the attack.

Public concern had grown as the weeks passed, with many expressing worry over the deteriorating health of Daniyan and Issa. Their release has brought some relief to their families, who had endured weeks of anxiety and uncertainty.

The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in Kwara State, where abductions for ransom have become increasingly common. While the victims have now been freed, the fear of further attacks remains prevalent in the region.

Source: Legit.ng