Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as the Winners Chapel, has disclosed his covenant with God

Oyedepo, while addressing his congregation, explained that he had told God that if he were blessed, he wanted to build 1000 churches across the world

The cleric maintained that he had made the covenant with God while telling God what he wanted to achieve before entering heaven

The leader and founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as the Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has disclosed that he told Jesus that he would build 1,000 churches for God.

The cleric, in a trending video, disclosed that he had told God that he did not want to go to heaven without building up to a thousand churches in Jesus' name across the world. Oyedepo was addressing his congregation in the trending sermon.

Oyedepo also stated that some people have buses that are not being used on Sunday, but they would not have the guts to bring the buses out because of the high cost of fuel. He said, "If it's in your heart, go put it in your heart."

Oyedepo discloses his covenant when opening bank account

He noted that before he had his first bank account, he had told Jesus that if he were blessed, he wanted to be part of those building new churches. He asked, "How many have heard that before?" He explained to his congregation about everything.

His statement reads in part:

"I told Jesus, I don't want to come to heaven without a thousand churches built in your name.

"Over to you, you better wake up. Can I tell you something? Everybody's a reflection of where they belong. It's time you start reflecting on what happens in here."

The video of Oyedepo is here:

Oyedepo speaks on Covenant University

Recently, Bishop Oyedepo, Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Regents of Covenant University, stated that he researched nine top-notch foreign universities before establishing Covenant University.

The cleric made this disclosure during the institution's convocation ceremony in Ota, Ogun State, on Friday, October 11. The nine universities that inspired Covenant University are Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Columbia, Caltech, MIT, Stanford, Duke, and Dartmouth.

Oyedepo emphasised that while nothing was directly copied, these studies significantly influenced the crafting of Covenant University's core values, resulting in unique graduates.

The university chancellor said the success and breakthroughs of graduates in different fields of endeavours had been his earnings and wages, and that he had not been getting anything from the institution.

Oyedepo warns critics of his church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, has warned critics of the retirement of his two deputies.

The cleric emphasised that the retirements of Bishops Thomas Aremu and David Abioye were in line with the church's operational guidelines, which are The Mandate.

According to Oyedepo, those wishing for the downfall of the church are wasting their time, adding that the religious house was being run by divine intervention.

