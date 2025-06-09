The North West Youth Network has praised President Tinubu for appointing Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as NAIC’s Managing Director

The group believes Danfulani’s leadership will revamp agricultural insurance services and deliver real impact to farmers in rural communities.

As a show of support, the network has launched a mobilisation campaign aiming to secure 20 million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 elections

The North West Youth Network has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent appointment of Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), calling it a bold step toward inclusive governance and a nod to competence over political clout.

In a statement released Sunday, the group described Danfulani as a seasoned technocrat whose background in agribusiness and public finance positions him well to steer NAIC toward reforms that genuinely benefit rural farmers.

The youth-led organisation believes the appointment signals the president’s intention to engage capable individuals, regardless of age, to drive national development.

“Yazeed Shehu Danfulani is a tested, trusted, and transformative leader,” said Bashir Kawu, the network’s coordinator.

“His emergence is a strong signal that this administration is serious about driving economic growth through capable hands.”

Danfulani has officially resumed at NAIC, the agency tasked with providing agricultural insurance services and mitigating farming risks across Nigeria.

His leadership, the group noted, is expected to revive NAIC’s role in protecting farmers against losses and boosting rural economic resilience.

Kawu noted that the development comes at a critical time when agricultural transformation is central to the federal government’s food security agenda.

According to him, the new NAIC boss is well-suited to make the agency more accessible to underserved communities, especially in the North West, where many smallholder farmers lack institutional support.

“For too long, young farmers in the North West have been left out of key agricultural interventions,” Kawu said.

“With Danfulani in charge of NAIC, we expect to see a shift — one that gives rural farmers real protection and opportunities to scale.”

Group promises 20 million voters for Tinubu

The network also announced the start of a region-wide mobilisation campaign aimed at rallying 20 million votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Kawu explained that organisational structures were already being established at ward and local government levels across the North West to drive the campaign.

“This is about numbers and vision,” he stated.

“With the right leadership, our region can become the agricultural powerhouse of Nigeria — and we believe President Tinubu sees that.”

The group said its outreach efforts go beyond digital activism, encompassing townhall meetings, voter registration drives, and direct community engagement. Youths, women, traders, and students are being targeted as part of the mobilisation effort.

The statement urged Danfulani to ensure NAIC’s services reach those who need them most, particularly smallholder farmers, female cooperatives, and youth-led agribusinesses. The network also encouraged other federal institutions to prioritise competence and inclusiveness in appointments, saying the Danfulani example had set a strong precedent.

